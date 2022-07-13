Depstech DS300 review

Digital Camera World Verdict

The DS300 offers a lot of functionality, and easy portability, for a surprisingly low price. The recorded images and video quality, especially frame rate, could be better, but the live display is good quality and operates well whatever the light. The accessories are useful, and the handset easy to hold.

Pros

+

Records stills or video to TF card

+

4.3-inch screen is easy to view

+

5 meter (16.5ft) semi-rigid cable

+

Excellent picture, long range in focus

+

Hook and magnet accessories

+

Excellent picture and focus range

+

Case and accessories included

Cons

-

Body could be more rugged

-

Recorded video quality well short of ‘live’ view

-

Rear of probe can get caught when retracting

-

Removing mirror’s protective coating very fiddly

An endoscope is a supremely useful tool in DIY and professional tasks which can save huge amounts of time – not to mention money – by making it possible to see below floorboards, or examine engine components in situ. There are solutions which allow USB, and even wireless, cameras which depend a phone for display, but the DS300 – for surprisingly little more money – connects directly with the camera so it can be used in the workshop without risk to your beloved communications device. (We have reviewed Depstech (opens in new tab)’s entries in these other categories too).

While there are more expensive, bigger and very rugged devices available (the DS500 (opens in new tab), for example), this handset and probe arrangement seems ideal for all but the most aggressively dirty environments.

