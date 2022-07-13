The Scoop Deck in Wells is ‘Legen-Dairy’

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!

PORTLAND, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO