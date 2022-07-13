ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

The Scoop Deck in Wells is ‘Legen-Dairy’

By Lori Voornas
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I like ice cream. I like it even better with a sense of humor. Nothing fits the bill more than The Scoop Deck in Wells. Around since the 80's, this is where you go if you like gigantic portions of ice cream. They don't make their own, but get it from...

wblm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Ungendered Thrift Store Creates Safe Shopping Space in Portland, Maine

Feeling comfortable in your own skin is hard enough. Feeling under pressure in the public eye and uncomfortable in scrutiny just makes it worse. Portland has recently welcomed a safe space for folks to shop for clothing who may otherwise feel uncomfortable in traditional stores. Created with transgender and nonbinary folks in mind, the nonprofit Maine TransNet has opened an ungendered thrift store within the city.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Wells, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Wells, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
102.9 WBLM

Funtown in Saco, Maine is Hosting a 21+ Night This Saturday

A few years ago Story Land, the fairy tale and nursery-rhyme-themed amusement park decided to throw an adults-only nostalgia night and it nearly broke the internet. Generations of adults wanted to revisit the theme park of their youth with a beer in hand. Spending the evening being carefree and silly while sitting on Miss Moffet’s Tuffet, visiting the Old Woman that Lived in a Shoe, and sitting next to Humpty Dumpty.
SACO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Ice Cream Cone#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sugar#Food Drink#Legen Dairy
102.9 WBLM

Westbrook Brunch Favorite Brea Lu Cafe Moving to New Location

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Perhaps that's one of the reasons Brea Lu Cafe has continued to thrive over the course of many years despite ownership changes, location changes, a pandemic, and even a restaurant fire. More changes appear to be on the way for the venerable brunch spot, as a large "For Lease" sign recently popped up at their current location. Brea Lu cleared up the confusion, stating their lease was set to expire shortly and they would have a new home to share with their fans.
WESTBROOK, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Inventor of the Roast Beef Sandwich, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Opens First Ever Shop in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPFO

Amid rise in rat complains, Portland takes aggressive but unique approach to rid them

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Construction season in Portland has led to a recent rise in rat complaints, and the city says it's taking a unique approach to get rid of them. Over the past few months, the city's "See Click Fix" app has seen numerous 311 complaints about rat sightings. Some residents have written that rodents have been getting into their homes, while others have spotted them eating out of dumpsters.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Fire burns popular Freeport restaurant

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night. The owner of the restaurant, Dom Petrillo, says he believes his business may be a total loss. “We are grateful that nobody was hurt and thankful to the first responders,” he said.
FREEPORT, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

HomeGoods Set to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine, This Fall

As Biddeford continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Maine, that growth is attracting more than just youthful residents looking to escape Portland prices and a few more tourism dollars. It's also attracting new restaurants and retail to the area. According to the Saco Bay News, HomeGoods, one of the fastest-growing retail chains in America, is planning to expand and open a new store in Biddeford later this year.
BIDDEFORD, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy