The Scoop Deck in Wells is ‘Legen-Dairy’

I like ice cream. I like it even better with a sense of humor. Nothing fits the bill more than The Scoop Deck in Wells. Around since the 80's, this is where you go if you like gigantic portions of ice cream. They don't make their own, but get it from...
From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
For whatever reason, there are just some of those foods that aren't difficult to make yourself, but for some reason always taste way better when someone else makes them. Salads. Bagels. Sandwiches. And between access to higher quality ingredients in bulk that we, as consumers, don't necessarily want to drop...
With the kickoff and triumphant return of the iconic Yarmouth Clam Festival, there will be thousands flocking to Yarmouth for the festivities. The festival will have a ton of food options. Traditional fair food at the carnival and a bunch of local non-profits selling food to benefit their cause. [For...
Feeling comfortable in your own skin is hard enough. Feeling under pressure in the public eye and uncomfortable in scrutiny just makes it worse. Portland has recently welcomed a safe space for folks to shop for clothing who may otherwise feel uncomfortable in traditional stores. Created with transgender and nonbinary folks in mind, the nonprofit Maine TransNet has opened an ungendered thrift store within the city.
Just the two simple words, "wedding planning," are stressful enough. Triggering, even. Between finding and securing a venue, a menu, a date, a DJ or band, a dress, the tuxes, the color theme, the florist, the photographer, the baker, the wedding party, the guest list -- the stresses are endless. Let alone when something goes wrong.
Two summers ago, we were pretty much relegated to our backyards and couches. And since the disaster that was Summer 2020, it seems like we appreciate being out and about more. Going on more adventures. Soaking in the fresh air outdoors more. And having fun more. And what's more fun...
A few years ago Story Land, the fairy tale and nursery-rhyme-themed amusement park decided to throw an adults-only nostalgia night and it nearly broke the internet. Generations of adults wanted to revisit the theme park of their youth with a beer in hand. Spending the evening being carefree and silly while sitting on Miss Moffet’s Tuffet, visiting the Old Woman that Lived in a Shoe, and sitting next to Humpty Dumpty.
Homes are flying on and off the market in Maine right now, especially in Portland. The highly sought-after location is booming with homes for sale in beautiful areas with gorgeous views but for hefty prices. Home for Sale in Portland, Maine. Sitting right by Waynfelete on the corner of Spring...
As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Perhaps that's one of the reasons Brea Lu Cafe has continued to thrive over the course of many years despite ownership changes, location changes, a pandemic, and even a restaurant fire. More changes appear to be on the way for the venerable brunch spot, as a large "For Lease" sign recently popped up at their current location. Brea Lu cleared up the confusion, stating their lease was set to expire shortly and they would have a new home to share with their fans.
It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
As more and more people flock to Maine for a visit, Portland Harbor starts to see more and more of those visitors arrive by private boat. One of those boats has been docked in Portland Harbor over the past week and this particular boat stands out in the harbor more than any other.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Construction season in Portland has led to a recent rise in rat complaints, and the city says it's taking a unique approach to get rid of them. Over the past few months, the city's "See Click Fix" app has seen numerous 311 complaints about rat sightings. Some residents have written that rodents have been getting into their homes, while others have spotted them eating out of dumpsters.
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night. The owner of the restaurant, Dom Petrillo, says he believes his business may be a total loss. “We are grateful that nobody was hurt and thankful to the first responders,” he said.
This goes without saying but Maine is a remarkable place. We have a little bit of everything, from our mountain peaks to our rocky shores. There are so many nooks and crannies to explore in this state and the more I see, the more I fall in love. Casco Bay.
Cheering has been Meghan Webster's passion for as long as she can remember. As a member of the Auburn Wreckers, she has earned a unique opportunity to perform as part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade this December in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her aunt, Heather Chamberlin, wrote to us on Facebook...
Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
As Biddeford continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Maine, that growth is attracting more than just youthful residents looking to escape Portland prices and a few more tourism dollars. It's also attracting new restaurants and retail to the area. According to the Saco Bay News, HomeGoods, one of the fastest-growing retail chains in America, is planning to expand and open a new store in Biddeford later this year.
I grew up in Maine and have spent most of my life here. I took a bit of a hibernation break and moved to Miami for a couple of years but eventually made my way back to our rocky shores. I don’t miss a whole lot about Southern Florida but...
