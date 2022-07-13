Farm style fun at Pioneer Power Summer Pull

Joe Fischer reigns in his machine as the steering starts to get squirrely at the end of his run. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

The thunderous roar of monstrous revving engines, the scent of diesel fumes in the air and the applause of spectators from around the region filled the Pioneer Power Showgrounds Sunday afternoon. The occasion was the Pioneer Power Summer Pull, where dozens of entrants sought out glory and good old fashioned fun.

Despite dodging some early rainfall, spectators line the hillside along the pull tracks.

Despite some unscheduled rain early on in the competition, spectators flooded the hillside along the pulling lanes in rural Le Sueur County to take in the spectacle of these powerful machines — some of them near 100 years old — and the men and women behind the wheel.

For many competing in the tractor pull it is truly a family affair with one such instance being the Gregor family who had three members of the family competing, with the youngest being 12-year-old Briggs Gregor.

12-year old Briggs Gregor maneuvers his machine through the final phase of his pull, setting a new personal best.

“My dad and mom bought the tractor in an auction when I was around one or two and have been working on it all that time,” Briggs said after completing his run on the track, his second time competing in a tractor pull.

His older brother, having competed earlier in the day had just left with their father who was preparing to pull in the next competition group, rounding out the trio of Gregor family members competing.

The front wheels of Mike Barnett’s veteran machine get airborne as his run nears an end.

“We go to a lot of places in Minnesota, like Mazeppa, Northfield and Kenyon,” Briggs added. “This is where my dad first pulled 12 or so years ago, so it’s special.”

Countless other families joined in the fun and festivities throughout the course of the day as the history of the machines on display and the talents of the individuals competing were brought joy to all those present.