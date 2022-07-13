Former NFL DB, Darius Butler, prefers Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa

Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL defensive back, Darius Butler, spent a decade in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Butler was recently on “The Pat McAfee Show” and he was asked if he prefers Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa.

Butler, a seasoned veteran of the sport, said,

“For Tua, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, like over in Philly, you have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith. Those are two completely different wide receivers who are gonna give you different things, and you have Hurts and his legs. With Tua, I’m interested to see how they make that offense mix. There’s a ton of speed, but we need a third-and-seven or two-minute drive. Are you gonna be able to move that ball down the field? We got to see it. I’m not fully as confident in Tua right now as I am in Jalen Hurts.”

Like most people, Butler views this season as a make-or-break year for Tagovailoa and his future with the Miami Dolphins. Hurts enters the season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ undisputed starter with a playoff appearance under his belt plus the addition of elite receiver A.J. Brown.

