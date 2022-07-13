ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County schools offering $1,500 hiring incentive for bus drivers, mechanics

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Public Schools is hoping to hire 100 bus drivers and...

www.fox35orlando.com

mynews13.com

Deadline for Orange County emergency rental assistance looms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s still time, although limited, for Orange County tenants in need of rental help to apply for it through the county’s emergency relief program. The deadline to apply for the limited federal funds is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 15. What You Need...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

St. Cloud Hires Former Osceola County Community Development Director Dave Tomek as Assistant City Manager

St. Cloud City Manager Bill Sturgeon announced at Thursday evening’s City Council meeting that Dave Tomek, former Community Development Director with Osceola County has been hired as St. Cloud’s Assistant City Manager. According to the city, Tomek will assist Sturgeon and Deputy City Manager Veronica Miller by developing...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Orange County officials to talk funds for affordable housing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Between 2010 and 2020, data shows that Orange County has grown by 25%, and by the end of the year, the county's population is expected to grow to about 1.5 million. In preparation, county officials say they are budgeting resources to meet the growing housing demands.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

College dorms at capacity, rising rent part of problem

The rising costs in the housing market are touching most communities, including student housing on college campuses across the state. More students are hoping to live in college dorms as rental costs rise. USF's student housing is already full for the next semester. UCF has also reached its limit. Ana...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area deemed the most dangerous

A study by Smart Growth America has identified the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area as the deadliest in the country. The organization’s Dangerous by Design 2022 report outlines that the local metro area averaged 4.25 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people a year, with 140 people killed between 2016 and 2020. Smart Growth America also reported that the average fatality rate for 2016-2020 worsened compared to 2011-2015: 81 metro areas saw higher fatality rates, and only 19 saw improvement, “albeit with marginal decreases,” the organization stated in a press release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Developer fails to respond to request for financial help with Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Developer has failed to respond to a request for financial help with the demolition and planned replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466. The ornamental structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season due to rotting wood at their bases, making them a safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Orange County Fire Rescue to host active shooter training in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue is hosting an active shooter drill Saturday afternoon at the Valencia School of Public Safety, according to reports. Officials said the training — which has been ongoing for several weeks now — will include multiple law enforcement agencies and other fire departments to ensure agencies are ready to respond to potential active shootings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

