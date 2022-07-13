Orange County schools offering $1,500 hiring incentive for bus drivers, mechanics

A study by Smart Growth America has identified the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area as the deadliest in the country. The organization’s Dangerous by Design 2022 report outlines that the local metro area averaged 4.25 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people a year, with 140 people killed between 2016 and 2020. Smart Growth America also reported that the average fatality rate for 2016-2020 worsened compared to 2011-2015: 81 metro areas saw higher fatality rates, and only 19 saw improvement, “albeit with marginal decreases,” the organization stated in a press release.
