Miami, FL

Tyreek Hill voted 5th-best WR in NFL heading into first season in Miami

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D63hC_0geAYDbm00

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has put together an impressive resume in his NFL career to this point.

In six years, he’s made the Pro Bowl six times, been named a First-Team All-Pro three times, won a Super Bowl and been recognized as a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

Hill’s performances have put him among the best receivers in the league, but how do his peers, coaches and executives see him? ESPN recently put together a list of the top wideouts that included rankings from those groups, and Hill came in at No. 5.

Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson all finished ahead of Miami’s top receiver. With three of those players missing the cut in last year’s rankings, or being in college, the position is as healthy as ever.

In 2021, Hill finished with a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

With his move to the Dolphins, there have been questions regarding whether or not he’ll be the same player going from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Hill has done nothing but support his new quarterback since arriving in South Florida, and that doesn’t feel like it’s changing any time soon.

However, one NFL talent evaluator said the right quarterback could completely unlock his game.

“If you can pair him with the right quarterbacks, he can be No. 1 or 2 and justify it,” they said. “Very underrated route runner. People don’t talk about how good he is at running routes and how good his hands are. Extremely natural and extremely strong. He’s a different level. Not sure if you can do anything against him.”

Now, he’ll just need to hope that Tagovailoa is that guy. If he puts up those numbers in Miami’s offense, he’ll probably jump up a spot or two.

