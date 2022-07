Texas has had a school marshal program for awhile, but only a fraction of the state’s public school employees have gotten trained to carry weapons on campus. In the wake of Uvalde, however, the state wants to spend more money and encourage more teachers to get trained. Is this a good idea? And what is a school marshal? Rick asks an expert: Brad Oliver, a retired Texas Ranger and co-founder of Cinco Peso Training Group. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO