Beautiful Ranch home on largest lot in sought after Hickory Hill Plantation. Backs onto Church Creek for your family fishermen or kayakers. Bird lovers will be in paradise. Home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths and 1 half bath with a finished room over the attached garage. The updated eat in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and flows seamlessly into the formal dining area. Great room is extra large and has a wood burning fireplace with insert for those cozy nights. An additional 2 car garage/workshop with unfinished room upstairs could fulfill many dreams. This home is waiting for it's new family to move in and experience all the Lowcountry has to offer. Location Location! Don't miss out she's a beauty!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO