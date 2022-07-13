ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alex Scott reveals she used to wash mud out of Arsenal men's kits to earn money because female players only made £50 a match - but now BBC star earns £195,000-a-year from punditry role

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

BBC One Show star and Euros football pundit Alex Scott has revealed how she took a job in the laundry at Arsenal to top up lowly wages from her own football career.

In an interview with Time Out magazine, the 37-year-old former Arsenal and England defender said she was 'basically Dot Cotton' - alluding to EastEnders' famous launderette manager - during her early years playing for the North London club.

She told the publication that Arsenal Ladies manager Vic Akers would find young female players jobs to boost their wages - which was between just £50 and £200 a match.

Scott explained: 'I’d be scrubbing the men’s kits every Monday. If they’d played on a Sunday and it was winter I’d be trying to scrub the mud out of the shorts. I was basically Dot Cotton.'

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anuIa_0geAUk7700
Ex England and Arsenal star was spotted aged just eight playing football with boys in a cage in Tower Hamlets - kickstarting her football career (Pictured in a football cage for her BBC documentary Alex Scott: The Future Of Women's Football)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUksr_0geAUk7700
At Arsenal, Scott would wash the men's kits to top up money earned from playing because she only made between £50 and £200 a match - pictured with then Arsenal star Ian Wright
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOElg_0geAUk7700
This week, her BBC punditry earnings were listed as between £190 and £195K a year - with other roles including hosting The One Show (Pictured presenting alongside Ian Wright and Gabby Logan at the Euros)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W6dn_0geAUk7700
She told Time Out that growing up her 'happy place' was a football cage in Tower Hamlets - and she almost turned down an offer to train at Arsenal after being scouted in the early 90s

The star, who grew up on an East London council estate, has covered all of the Lionesses games so far at the Euros alongside Gabby Logan and a series of guest pundits.

She told Time Out that growing up her 'happy place' was a football cage in Tower Hamlets - and she almost turned down Akers offer to train at Arsenal after he scouted her playing football with boys aged just eight in the early 90s.

'My first reaction was like, "Nah, I don't want to." Because my happy place was there, playing in the cage. It’s not until he made me go down for that trial that my life changed.'

Last month, Scott revealed the BBC offered to take her off air after she received death threats and misogynistic messages online.

The presenter has forged a hugely successful - and lucrative career as both a presenter and a pundit, but admits the transition from the pitch to in front of the camera has not been easy.

She has faced push back, including from former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones last year, who criticised her pronunciation and asked if someone could give her elocution lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai3bm_0geAUk7700
Alex Scott said she wants to continue as a football presenter - despite receiving misogynistic remarks - as she feels it is her 'responsibility to change perceptions'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMhek_0geAUk7700
She has faced push back, including from former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones last year, who criticised her pronunciation and asked if someone could give her elocution lessons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bf8M8_0geAUk7700
Scott has forged a hugely successful career as both a presenter and a pundit, but admits the transition from the pitch to in front of the camera has not been easy (pictured as a youngster)

In an interview with the Radio Times in June, Scott - who has previously admitted social media abuse made her turn to alcohol - revealed she told the BBC's director of sport, Barbara Slater, that she 'didn't want to be taken off air because then who wins?'

She added: 'I've had so many tweets saying I should be at home ironing or cooking.

'I don't care about those, but sometimes people threaten my life and those have to be taken seriously.

'It's my responsibility to change perceptions by sitting in that chair and talking about football.'

Scott previously admitted in an interview on mental health with fellow footballer Troy Deeney that she sought comfort in alcohol after being bombarded with abusive messages online.

'When I retired, getting trolled, I found that I was turning to drink to try and hide everything, hide what I was feeling,' she said.

'I didn't tell anyone, I didn't tell my mum because I didn't want her to worry or put that stress on her. I was just that person (who thought) "I can look after myself, I can deal with stuff" but obviously sometimes that's the wrong way.

'I got to a dark place and it was over Christmas, that's when I was like "I can't carry on like this, it's not me, I need to seek help" and that led me into therapy.'

The female England squad will be led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, who won the Women's Euros with the Netherlands in 2017.

England's first test will come on the opening night as they face Austria at Old Trafford.

Female football has steadily become more popular over the years, with more women and girls picking up the sport, according to the Football Association.

Scott noted the game's growth has had its downsides and feels diversity within the teams needs to be addressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtTuE_0geAUk7700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGQ6e_0geAUk7700

She said concrete pitches in council estate areas 'aren't as important anymore' as 'academies have appeared that are maybe two hours away, and an inner-city street kid doesn't have the financial means to access them'.

'One of the girls I'm mentoring said that when she looks at the England team she doesn't see herself represented... That needs to be addressed,' she said.

Gabby Logan, who is leading the BBC's TV coverage of the tournament, hopes it will continue to inspire young girls to pick up the sport.

She said: 'Spain might be the bookies' favourites, but some of the England squad have been treated like professionals since they were in their teens and so, yes, it feels like a good time.

'I'm going to say it: England can win, and then a whole generation of young girls will be inspired to play football.'

Read the full interview in the Radio Times, out now.

Alex Scott: The girl who dreamed of playing at Wembley, showed up Alan Shearer, dined with Putin and won legion of fans on Strictly

Former England star Alex Scott has forged a successful career as a pundit on Sky Sports and the BBC ever since she hung up her football boots.

The 37-year-old dreamed of playing at Wembley Stadium, dined with Russian President Vladimir Putin and won a legion of new fans after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing - and was the face of the BBC's coverage at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the upcoming Women's European Championships.

In 2020, Scott was tipped as Sue Barker's successor on the long-running BBC sports show Question Of Sport after Barker was axed after 24 years alongside team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

But she lost out on the job to comedian Paddy McGuinness, a move met by some BBC viewers with horror.

The former Arsenal right-back, who was brought up on a council estate in Poplar, east London by her single mother, was taken on by the London club aged just eight.

She worked in the Arsenal laundry room as a teenager to make extra cash, before going on to Captain the women's team and lead them to FA Cup victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vTxJ_0geAUk7700
Former England star Alex Scott has forged a successful career as a pundit on Sky Sports and the BBC ever since she hung up her football boots 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kB6WD_0geAUk7700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BgN4_0geAUk7700

She said it 'blows my mind' when young girls hail her as an inspiration.

Speaking last year, she said she didn't have any female footballers to look up to when she was a child, and instead idolised her mother Carol McKee and Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Scott founded an academy for young female footballers, finished her career as the second most capped England player with 140 appearances and was awarded an MBE in 2017.

But it hasn't all been plain sailing. After covering the men's World Cup in Russia for the BBC in 2018, Scott has been dogged by abuse online and turned to alcohol and underwent therapy in a bid to cope with the trolling.

Scott played her last game in 2018, and finished her career as the second most capped England player with 140 appearances, playing in three World Cups. She was awarded an MBE in 2017 - pictured here with her mother, late grandmother and neice

In an interview with the Guardian in 2018, Scott, who was born to parents of Jamaican and Irish descent, detailed the abuse she was subjected to.

She said: 'The comments were like: 'I know where you live. I'm going to come and throw acid in your face. I'm going to rape you.''

While she says she's learned to ignore the comments, she says seeing how 'it upsets my mum is hard.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDBV4_0geAUk7700
Alex and Neil were eliminated on week 11 of Strictly, and the footballer's stint on the show saw her dance alongside Kevin Clifton for two weeks after her dance partner had to pull out temporarily because of an injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anPxc_0geAUk7700
Tea at the Kremlin: The 35-year-old alongside Rio Ferdinand (right) with Vladimir Putin (centre) in 2018 

In 2008, Scott moved to US side Boston Breakers for two years before returning to Arsenal, leading her team to an FA Cup victory as Captain.

In 2011 she founded the Alex Scott Academy for female footballers aged 16-19.

The former Arsenal right-back was taken on by the London club at the age of just eight. She played her last game in 2018, and finished her career as the second most capped England player with 140 appearances, playing in three World Cups.

Touching on the growing popularity in women's football, she told The Sun on Sunday, 'I love the fact girls have more visibility now. Not just across sport, in all industries.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIaDo_0geAUk7700
Scott pictured at the UEFA Women's Euro 2017

Speaking to Hello! magazine alongside her Strictly partner in 2019, Alex told the magazine she was single and happy as she denied rumours she and her partner Neil Jones had struck up a romance.

She added: 'I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it.'

She said she and Neil shared a 'connection' but Scott confirmed she, 'came out of a long-term relationship' just before she went on Strictly. The duo were eliminated on week 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Baypl_0geAUk7700
Scott captioned this snap: 'Yes I did work in the Arsenal laundry aged 16/17 to earn some extra cash, and I got to have a photo with my fave [Ian Wright..But I still pinch myself as I fast forward to the now..I managed to go on to captain Arsenal and make a career for myself along the way. #dreambig' [sic]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnAq3_0geAUk7700
Scott played her last game in 2018, and finished her career as the second most capped England player with 140 appearances, playing in three World Cups. She was awarded an MBE in 2017 - pictured here with her mother, late grandmother and niece

After rising to the top of her game in football, Scott went on to become the first female pundit for men's Premier League games on Sky Sports.

In 2018, she travelled to Russia alongside Rio Ferdinand to meet Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

The pair and a host of other 'world football legends' - including Peter Schmeichel and Lothar Matthaus - enjoyed tea and cake with the Russian president before gifting him a football shirt emblazoned with his name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLkMT_0geAUk7700

Speaking in 2019, she made clear her ambition to appear on prime time TV when she said she would more than happily 'put my name in the hat' should Gary Lineker decide he's 'had enough' of fronting Match of the Day.

But Scott said her presence on screen in a traditionally male-dominated profession triggered horrendous abuse which began while she was still playing.

The star was close to her late grandmother, who she 'listened to for hours about her childhood in Jamaica'

In conversation with Watford captain Troy Deeney as part of the Heads Up campaign focusing on mental health, the star revealed the extent to which the online 'trolling' affected her.

'When I retired, getting trolled, I found that I was turning to drink to try and hide everything, hide what I was feeling,' she said.

'I didn't tell anyone, I didn't tell my mum because I didn't want her to worry or put that stress on her. I was just that person (who thought) 'I can look after myself, I can deal with stuff' but obviously sometimes that's the wrong way.

'I got to a dark place and it was over Christmas, that's when I was like 'I can't carry on like this, it's not me, I need to seek help' and that led me into therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BY6u_0geAUk7700
Alex pictured in a throwback school photo with her big brother 

'I want to take that stigma away from it. Now when I talk about mental health, straight away I'm smiling because I know what it's done for me to leave that place. I'm content.

'I'm happy, and I've used the tools that I've learned to be in that place.'

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she said: 'I had all of it - for being a woman on TV, for being a woman of ­colour on TV, that I'm ticking a box, death threats.

'I had the lot. But I'm still standing. All the time I thought, 'No, I'm good at my job'. That's why I did my degree, so no one can ever say I'm just there because I'm a tick in a box.'

Speaking after her stint on Strictly, Scott revealed she was undergoing therapy to cope with the abuse, telling the Sun: 'I would say I'm still on a journey. I'm still in therapy so I'm still learning how to communicate with my emotions more.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG5Sm_0geAUk7700
Scott, pictured here as a youngster in east London, said it 'blows my mind' when young girls hail her as an inspiration

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marcelo Bielsa's notorious 'Murderball', brutal Felix Magath being nicknamed 'Saddam'... and Louis van Gaal's nit-picking driving Man United players mad! Antonio Conte isn't football's first tough taskmaster

Harry Kane collapsed onto his knees and forced himself to be sick. Son Heung-min winced in pain as he too collapsed to the turf, causing his fellow Koreans watching on at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to gasp. Welcome to pre-season training, Antonio Conte-style. Having put his Tottenham Hotspur players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Welcome to training camp!': Man City players are pranked by Greeters Guild comedian Troy Hawke in hilarious clip, as he tells a baffled Jack Grealish he has a 'fabulously symmetrical face' and labels Erling Haaland a 'tremendous Nordic meat shield'

Manchester City players were left amused and baffled after being greeted by comedy character Troy Hawke ahead of their pre-season tour in the USA. Comedian Milo McCabe's character Troy Hawke has become famous for taking his Greeters Guild persona to shops around the country, welcoming and waving goodbye to customers, often to the irritation of staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sombre Queen Letizia of Spain cuts an elegant figure a navy midi dress as she and King Felipe VI to pay tribute to Covid-19 victims in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain cast an elegant but sombre figure during the tribute to the victims of the Coronavirus and health personnel in Madrid today. The royal, 49, looked elegant in a knee length simple navy dress with a tan bag as she paid homage to the victims of Covid-19 and the health workers lost during the last two years.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Deeney
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Paddy Mcguinness
Person
Vic Akers
Person
Phil Tufnell
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Gabby Logan
Daily Mail

Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years

Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emotional Tiger Woods sheds tears as he walks down the 18th hole at St Andrews to massive cheers on the way to missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship - and he admits 'it felt like it might have been my last British Open at St Andrews'

Tiger Woods failed to hide his emotions after missing the cut at the Open this week, and said he 'didn't know' if he could play another British Open at St Andrews. The 15-time Major winner has struggled over the past two days and finished nine over par. He received wide...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sports#Arsenal#Time Out
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Daily Mail

ALL over-50s to get Covid booster and flu jabs this autumn as health chiefs U-turn amid fears NHS will be battered by double whammy this winter

All over-50s in the UK will be offered a Covid booster and flu jab this autumn amid fears the NHS will be crippled by a surge of both viruses later in the year. The decision marks a U-turn on the flu rollout after the Government originally planned to scale back the annual programme, despite warnings that it was 'reckless' and would leave millions vulnerable this winter. Meanwhile, No10's vaccine advisers initially only planned to give Covid top-up doses to over-65s and those at higher risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'There's a lot that I could say about that woman, but I'll let others spill the beans': Ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner hints at feud with Tory leadership frontrunner

The ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner has hinted at a feud with the Tory leadership frontrunner. Liz Lyon had been married to classical singer Ian for almost a decade when in 2009 he grew close to Ms Mordaunt. The couple dated until around 2016. Asked about the Tory MP,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chelsea on the verge of landing big blow on rivals Arsenal as they are set to sign 18-year-old starlet Omari Hutchinson - whose skills 'amazed Pele' - after he completed his medical

Chelsea are set to land a big blow on London rivals Arsenal with the signing of midfielder Omari Hutchinson. Hutchinson, 18, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal after working his way through their youth system, but has been named on the bench on several occasions. Now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby faces 'ticking time bomb' over dementia as former Wales captain Ryan Jones becomes the latest former player to reveal that he is suffering at the age of just 41

The man representing 185 rugby union players in a concussion lawsuit against the game’s governing bodies has warned of a ‘ticking time bomb’ of early-onset dementia diagnoses and other neurological impairments in the sport. Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has become the latest former player to reveal...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford reveals he dislikes Liverpool far more than Manchester City... with the Man United star admitting the rivalry with the red half of Merseyside is 'bitter'... as he names Anfield as the toughest ground to visit

Marcus Rashford has dismissed the rivalry between Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City and revealed he has a far bigger dislike for Liverpool than the blue side of the city. The 24-year-old was appearing on an episode of UNINTERRUPTED alongside Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and NBA legend LeBron James,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cornwall beams in new official portrait at her Wiltshire home released by Clarence House to mark her 75th birthday

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday with official new photographs showing Camilla looking relaxed and radiant in her Wiltshire country home. Clarence House released the beaming pictures of the Duchess at Ray Mill House on her milestone birthday, taken by photographer Chris Jackson. She is pictured...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt 'wants to join Bayern Munich', claims CEO Oliver Kahn after holding talks with the defender as move for the Juventus star edges closer... with the Turin side demanding £76m for the Dutchman

Oliver Kahn has claimed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is eager to sign for Bayern Munich as the German club continue to push to sign the Dutchman. Kahn, who is the CEO of Bayern, suggested that the player is keen to complete a move that has been long in the making, with the 22-year-old having been linked with the German champions for several weeks.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to STAY at Manchester United by ex-Old Trafford team-mate Nani who has 'tried to talk' to the 37-year-old about his future... but the 'busy' Red Devils wantaway has been dodging his calls

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to stay at Manchester United by his former team-mate Nani. Ronaldo has been absent from United’s tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons after asking to leave this summer. Top clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich have decided against bidding for the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy