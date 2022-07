A 41-year-old surfer who survived a shark attack off Long Island, New York, has recounted “slapping” the predator after it bit his leg.Shawn Donnelly, of Mastic Beach, said he was lying on his surfboard on Wednesday morning when he was attacked.“The shark ambushed me,” Mr Donnelly told The New Post in an interview. “I have never been more scared in my entire life…I screamed and flailed.”He said there was silence around him in the water before the shark – which he suspects was a tiger shark – leapt out of the waves and bit him.“It came up from the...

