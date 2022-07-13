Why City Workers in New York Are Quitting in Droves

After the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, city-dwellers everywhere realized the importance of outdoor spaces. In New York City, the most densely populated city in the US with over 27,000 people per square mile, people realized the need for more space for outdoor activities. Thus, New York unveiled the Open Streets program during the pandemic in the spring of 2020 where the need for outdoor space was at its peak. Announcing the commencement of the program, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that “One of the most important places to open are where people are going anyway, to give them more space since more and more people will go there when it gets warmer. We’ll focus on where the need is greatest and the communities are most affected”. By the end of the program, the City managed to create 83 miles of Open Streets. The success of the Open Streets program prompted de Blasio’s administration to transform the initiative into Open Boulevards program. Now the summer solstice has officially passed in 2022, New Yorkers are looking to find new ways and spaces to bask in the summer sun.

