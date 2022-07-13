ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why City Workers in New York Are Quitting in Droves

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City, the largest municipal employer in the country, is facing an exodus of city workers that has led to a surge in job vacancies and difficulties delivering basic municipal services. The wave of departures has included health care workers, parks employees, police officers and child protective service...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 25

Marion J Murphy
2d ago

because we can't afford to live in NYC and the other boroughs. The pay is too low to survive here. The standards are ridiculous... good workers get walked on and bad workers get rewarded.

Reply(1)
23
Benny Brick
2d ago

One major reason I'm sure is vaccine mandates and they're many, many, other reasons like working in a city you can barely afford to live in and being called a city worker, these apartments they're calling affordable aren't for most city employees, you have to play lottery games just to hope for decent housing, not to mention the city is crime ridden. I for one would leave my city position today if the city offered me early retirement with full benefits, being I'm fully eligible in two years, in which I plan on fleeing this Abyss also for somewhere south and more affordable. The city shouldn't label one job a city job, if the pay doesn't match the basic affordability to even live in the city they work for. I know of people who've never worked, or haven't worked in years who were on the system (welfare) and who live in better, more modernized apartments than I have and I'm a single individual, makes no sense to me.

Reply
7
Dementia Joe Biden
2d ago

This is what happens when you elect democrats. Solution is to stop voting for democrats. Vote for all republican or conservative down the line.

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nylcv.org

Open Streets NYC Review

After the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, city-dwellers everywhere realized the importance of outdoor spaces. In New York City, the most densely populated city in the US with over 27,000 people per square mile, people realized the need for more space for outdoor activities. Thus, New York unveiled the Open Streets program during the pandemic in the spring of 2020 where the need for outdoor space was at its peak. Announcing the commencement of the program, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that “One of the most important places to open are where people are going anyway, to give them more space since more and more people will go there when it gets warmer. We’ll focus on where the need is greatest and the communities are most affected”. By the end of the program, the City managed to create 83 miles of Open Streets. The success of the Open Streets program prompted de Blasio’s administration to transform the initiative into Open Boulevards program. Now the summer solstice has officially passed in 2022, New Yorkers are looking to find new ways and spaces to bask in the summer sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problem

NEW YORK -- Some City Council members are introducing what they call a "rat action plan."It's a series of bills to tackle the growing rat population across the five boroughs. One bill would require construction companies to submit a rat mitigation plan before obtaining permits."We know that when people start the process of developing, demolishing, that's when we start to rupture foundations. That's when rats get into other people's neighboring homes. They come in through pipes. They come in through cracks in the foundation and we know that rats can move through very, very small spaces and they can eat their way through almost anything," Councilwoman Sandy Nurse said.Another bill would set up rat mitigation zones.Most rat complaints are registered in Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, and the Bronx. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for July

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for July. √ Supplemental food benefits have pumped more than $1.2 billion into New York state economy since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Curbed

No One Wants to Work for New York City Anymore

The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

City reminds New Yorkers to mask up

Increasing Covid-19 positivity rates have the New York City Department of Health on alert. The health sector of city government sent a tweet last Friday urging New Yorkers to wear high-quality masks “in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.” The reminder comes as the citywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate climbed to 15.22 percent on July 9, the highest it’s been since mid-January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
710 WOR

Mayor Adams Announces New Ferry Fares

The cost to ride NYC Ferry is going up for many commuters. Beginning in September, the fare will go from $2.75 to $4. Mayor Adams said that will subsidize a lower rate for the “Fair Ferries” program, where New Yorkers will pay just $1.35. That will apply to about one million people in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Jumaane Williams
WestfairOnline

A city onto itself gets an upgrade

The refinancing of Co-Op City – the largest cooperative apartment development in the world – was so significant that it was announced jointly on April 28 by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Jamal Bowman and U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Many New Yorkers got behind on utility bills during pandemic

ALBANY. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of New York residents behind on utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic soared according to a report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. One in eight state residents face overdue utility bills, with 60% of those residents living in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Affordable Housing#City Workers#The Buildings Department#The Police Department
bklyner.com

‘Garbage In, Garbage Out’: CouncilStat Fails at Increasing Transparency

Bed-Stuy Councilmember Chi Ossé's office has handled over 1,000 constituent cases so far this year, said Elijah Fox, Ossé's communications manager. Requests range from food stamps to green cards. "We have 1,000s of success stories," Fox said. On CouncilStat, the publicly available reporting system for city councilors' constituent...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total. Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Earlier today,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne works to remedy problems at an abandoned factory

Bayonne has taken steps to remedy issues residents have brought up regarding stagnant water and insufficient fencing at an abandoned factory at 70 Hobart Avenue. The factory sits in a residential area featuring townhouses along 3rd Street, the nearby senior center on 4th Street, and some other industrial facilities. Resident...
BAYONNE, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Be Prepared for a Nuclear Attack

The streets of New York City are empty, and the one’s with people are dirty because out of town folks are pigs and drop their garbage. You fall over the homeless on the streets of the city. You can prepare your fall as you can smell them miles away. The subways, dangerous so much that people are afraid to take them. It’s either buses or Ubers for residents of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy