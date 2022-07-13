ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo Discusses The Future Of The Migos

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuavo spoke about the future of the Migos during a new interview with GQ, telling the outlet that every member has to establish themselves as individuals in their own right for the group to stay as strong as possible. The comments come amid ongoing rumors about a breakup between the three...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Quavo
Quavo
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Rips Police In Furious Rant After Being Handcuffed In Georgia

On Tuesday, July 12, Boosie Badazz had an intense run-in with the law in Georgia after police reportedly pulled the Baton Rouge native for riding in a vehicle with heavy window tint and concealed tags. According to HipHopDX, police smelled marijuana and ordered the controversial rapper to exit the car, and he was temporarily handcuffed as they searched the vehicle.
GEORGIA STATE
#Gq
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Says He Never Charges for Features on Songs

Jay-Z has been rumored to charge and exorbitant amount of money to appear on a track, but the rapper recently admitted he doesn't take money for verses. On Thursday (July 14), Hov appeared on the new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. The rare Jay-Z interview featured the rapper touching on a number of topics, including his fee for a 16, which Jigga claims is nada. According to Jay, his appearance on songs these days is deeper than a paycheck.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
MENTAL HEALTH
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal

Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
CELEBRITIES

