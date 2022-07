The summer months are nerve-wracking at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and this summer is no exception. Dogs are doubled and tripled-up in the kennels due to extraordinarily high owner-surrenders. We recently heard a shelter in Georgia is euthanizing adoptable animals because they ran out of space. That is our constant nightmare, but FOTAS volunteers and shelter staff are working double-time to avoid that outcome in Aiken.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO