Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?

Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the history that goes into a franchise, but it does mean adapting. And for the Steelers, getting rid of the cold when they don't need it is adapting.

There's no need to make teams like the Miami Dolphins comfortable when they come to town, but there's also no need to have everyone freeze when you're playing the New England Patriots.

What should the Steelers do with their $150 million deal? Add a retractable roof.

Comments / 28

SEA of RED
3d ago

won't ever happen. Lived there, and am a steeler fan. Not only are they to cheap, but they love the elements in the game. Stadium is right on the rivers and a huge casino next door. Awesome environment to watch a playoff game.

6
XiceburghJr Pens
2d ago

this better not happen HEINZ FIELD is beautiful and good how it is it doesn't need any more work to it no upgrades like roof NOOO because we love Pittsburgh skyline and if you ruin the skyline then less people means less money and yeah so have fun with that Michigan company that's why we need a local company that knows Steelers franchise and knows how to work with the stadium 🏟️ you guys are going way to far went over the line so that means your done Yinzers even said it from the start

4
patriot
3d ago

No. No roof in Pittsburgh. We are an outdoor stadium. If they make all the stadiums with roofs I’ll lose interest.

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

