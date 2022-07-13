ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shark Awareness Day at SeaWorld Orlando

By Madisen Regner
thrillgeek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShark Awareness Day is July 14th and SeaWorld Orlando invited us out to the park to celebrate and learn about these beautiful and often misunderstood underwater creatures!. The first stop on our tour was the Sharks Underwater Grill & Bar. Here, guests can dine alongside various shark species such as nurse...

thrillgeek.com

Comments / 0

 

Evie M.

This famous Disney World dark-ride is (allegedly) haunted by a little boy

The famous Haunted Mansion in Orlando, FloridaHarshLight Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Even if you don’t live in Orlando or at least the state of Florida, if you don’t know what Disney World is, where have you been? Every child’s dream destination for a family vacation and easily One of the most successful companies in our world today, Disney World, is for sure one of the Crown jewels or THE Crown Jewel of Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Orlando Theme Park in Hot Water After Announcing Gun-Based Ride

A popular amusement park in Orlando, Florida is now facing some intense backlash after revealing a new gun-based attraction experience. ICON Park, the amusement park that was at the center of controversy earlier this year is now at the center of another media frenzy. As reported by News Channel 8, the Park recently announced that it will be adding what they call Bullseye Blast to the huge The Wheel which is the park’s 400-foot tall Ferris wheel ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to remove longstanding Tower of Terror billboard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tower of Terror billboard at Disney World is coming down. The long-standing sign will be replaced with landscaping. The sign depicts a smaller version of the Hollywood Studios attraction. ​​​The billboard, located in the median on World Drive, will be permanently removed and replaced with...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Celebrity Chef Is Meeting Guests Right Outside Disney World!

Walt Disney World isn’t the only thing in Orlando!. There are lots of hotels outside of Disney World that guests stay in when they visit Orlando. Some of these are good neighbor hotels, like the Swan and Dolphin Resort, which allow guests to have the same perks they would get at Walt Disney World resorts. The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is a hotel that features the popular Four Flamingos Restaurant, and a celebrity chef is greeting guests at dinner services this week!
ORLANDO, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL

