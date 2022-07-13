ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.06 - The Wedding - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo loses his mind trying to help Nandor plan the...

spoilertv.com

Archer - Season 13 - Premiere Date Announced - Press Release

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Comedy Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. FXX's Comedy Lineup Continues Thursday, August 25 with the Premiere of the New Animated Comedy Little Demon. LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 - FX's Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for...
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.10 - ...And the Cost of Forgiveness (Series Finale) - Press Release

"... And the Cost of Forgiveness" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) CHANGES - Only hours are left before Tom (Tian Richards) must launch the rescue drone to save his father from outer space. But his plans are jeopardized by an anti-technology attack at Swift Enterprises' Black engineering conference - and by the fallout from the discovery of his father's shocking betrayal during Tom's childhood. Tom will be forced to confront his deepest emotional wounds, and his journey will bring about a stunning revelation that will change his life forever. Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Rose Troche directed the episode written by Cameron Johnson & Michael Poisson (#110) Original airdate 8/2/2022.
Sam Johnson
spoilertv.com

FBI: International - Christiane Paul Exits, Replaced by Eva-Jane Willis

Season 2 of CBS’ FBI: International will welcome a new character played by Eva-Jane Willis following the departure of series lead Christine Paul. Season 2 premieres on September 20 at 9 pm ET/PT as part of All-FBI Tuesdays on CBS. Willis will portray Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a street-wise Europol...
spoilertv.com

Sunny - Hidetoshi Nishijima Joins Cast

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) is set to star opposite Rashida Jones in Sunny, Apple TV+’s half-hour dark comedy series from A24. Written by Katie Robbins based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan and to be directed Lucy Tcherniak, Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband (Nishijima) and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.
#Wedding
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 6.22 - Night of the Comet (Season Finale) - Press Release

CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.
spoilertv.com

The Hardy Boys - Renewed for a 3rd Season by Hulu?

Looks like Hulu have renewed The Hardy Boys for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in August in Toronto. We'll post official confirmation when Hulu makes the announcement.
