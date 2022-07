North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law this week, marking the second year in a row that he’s accepted the Republican’s comprehensive state spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The budget alters the second year of the two-year budget bill Cooper signed last November. It also lifts the state of emergency in place since the coronavirus pandemic reached North Carolina in March 2020. Cooper’s office said the budget includes changes to “ensure flexibility” for the Department of Health and Human Services to respond to the pandemic and so the emergency order will lift on August 15.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO