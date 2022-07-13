ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Municipalities in Pennsylvania can now prohibit or restrict the use of fireworks

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf recently signed a bill that changes the law for fireworks in Pennsylvania. In 2017, the state loosened the laws involving fireworks and that has driven constant complaints about the impact on pets, those with PTSD, and generally becoming an ongoing nuisance....

Donna Dreyer
3d ago

This is America and True Americans have absolutely have a Constitutional Right to Celebrate Our Freedoms,if You don't like Fireworks,pack Your bags and go to Russia.

John Nixon
3d ago

Impact on pets...your dog runs and hides when it hears fireworks? That's so cute! Mine runs around looking for dead birds to retrieve.

