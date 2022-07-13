Health Highlights: July 13, 2022​

What do abortion bans mean for people using IVF? The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade opens up a host of knotty moral and ethical questions regarding the storage and disposal of unused embryos, experts warn. Read more

Social media has big impact on people taking up smoking, vaping. People who viewed social media with tobacco content were more than twice as likely to report using tobacco and were more likely to use it in the future, new research found. Read more

Coronavirus can survive on frozen meat for a month. Researchers said their findings are significant because SARS-CoV-2 can reproduce in the gut, not just in the respiratory tract where most people feel its effects. Read more

