Soon You Will Be Able To Stream ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ All Day Long

 4 days ago
While you can catch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune every weeknight, you may want to watch more episodes at a time. Jeopardy! was on the streaming service Netflix for a while but left last year. Now, the free streaming service Pluto TV signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment so fans can watch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, among other game shows, all day long.

Starting August 1, Pluto TV will have a channel that is streaming 24/7 that just shows old episodes of the game shows. Each show will have its own channel. In addition, Pluto TV is revamping itself a little bit and creating a new game show category.

Pluto TV will be streaming ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ 24/7

WHEEL OF FORTUNE, Pat Sajak, Vanna White, 1975-, © Sony Pictures TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

In this new category, you can also find vintage The Price is Right episodes, Buzzr, and Let’s Make a Deal, among others. While many of the episodes will be from years ago, they plan on bringing newer episodes to the channel as well.

JEOPARDY!, host Alex Trebek with contestants (2000), 1984-, ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Pluto TV will become the exclusive streaming place for both shows. If you’re a Jeopardy! fan, there is other news to get excited about. A spinoff show called Celebrity Jeopardy! featuring some of your favorite celebs is coming this fall. They will try to win money for the charity of their choice.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE, from left: Vanna White, Pat Sajak, (1980s), 1975-. ph: ©Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In addition, Wheel of Fortune is going on its first live tour in North America starting Sept. 8. The show will stop at 60 cities and give fans a “unique experience.” Sounds fun!

DoYouRemember?

