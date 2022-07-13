Now's a great time to pick up a 240Hz gaming monitor

For competitive gaming chops, these summer sales have not let us down.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a high refresh rate monitor this Prime Day (opens in new tab), you're in luck. Right now there are some fantastic gaming monitor deals (opens in new tab) popping up, and they should stick around for a few days yet.

Against all logic, there are even speedier screens such as those with 240Hz refresh rates, all coming in with savings of over $115 or more.

Take this one for example: The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 (opens in new tab). That's a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility that's going for $160 less than usual. In fact, at $240 it's as cheap as it's ever been according to the three wise Camels (opens in new tab). For that price, you get some super low input lag at 240Hz too, according to Rtings (opens in new tab), which is always nice. It may have some issues when it comes to ergonomics and total response time, but for that price, it's worth taking a look.

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | 27-inch | 1080p | VA | 240Hz | $399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160) (opens in new tab)

This is one of the older Odyssey screens, but it's still a curvy panel that will deliver an ultra rapid 240Hz refresh rate to give you a bit of an edge in the competitive world of online shooty-shooty, bang-bang. It's not the brightest display out there, at just 300cd/m², but it's a fast, colourful G-Sync compatible 1080p gaming monitor.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, the Alienware AW2521HF (opens in new tab) here has some impressive stats for the price. This 25-inch gaming monitor is smooth and responsive, and comes complete with FreeSync support to help minimize screen tear, too. It's an IPS panel, so you're looking at great viewing angles and color reproduction too.

The AW2521HF isn't the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's always nice to see money off Alienware products, since most of the time the upsetting thing about its products is the inflated price.

Alienware AW2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $374.98 $259.99 at Amazon (save $114.99) (opens in new tab)

Fancy yourself a competitive gamer? Then maybe you're after a screen that will deliver the highest refresh rate at a resolution that will still allow you to smash out super high frame rates from even a modest PC. That's what the 240Hz Alienware display gives you, and for a good price. It did hit $200 on Black Friday last year, but it's not been as low as this since.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you want to go a little larger, there's yet another Alienware monitor on sale: the Alienware AW2720HF (opens in new tab), which is enjoying a $130 saving right now. 1080p may be a little bit of a stretch at 27 inches, but for a monitor with such speeds, it's one that we can certainly recommend at just $300.

Alienware AW2720HF | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $130) (opens in new tab)

For competitive chops, the AW2720HF can deliver. This one comes with an immense 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh that make it well worth the money at that price. It even has AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync compatible.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

So if speed is what you're after, looks like Prime Day—along with all the other non-Amazon copy-cat summer sales—has you covered. Now you can bag pro-speed monitor for $300 or less, and that means these deals are really making our mouths water. If you're on the lookout for a machine to power one of these 240Hz babies, take a look at our guide for the best gaming PC deals (opens in new tab) right now.

Today's best Gaming Monitors deals

Lasitu Lightweight Portable Monitor

(opens in new tab)

$145.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. Having been obsessed with computers and graphics for three long decades, she took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni, and has been demystifying tech and science—rather sarcastically—for two years since. She can be found admiring AI advancements, scrambling for scintillating Raspberry Pi projects, preaching cybersecurity awareness, sighing over semiconductors, and gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been heading the PCG Steam Deck content hike, while waiting patiently for her chance to upload her consciousness into the cloud.