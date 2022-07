The suspect accused of killing three elderly parishoners in a shooting at an Alabama church potluck has been identified as 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith.Mr Smith, an alleged federal firearms dealer, was charged with capital murder on Friday, a day after the shooting at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, south of Birmingham.A mugshot shows the suspected gunman with a black eye believed to have been sustained when he was tackled to the ground by a hero churchgoer who wrestled away his firearm. Three churchgoers at a “Boomers Potluck” event were killed: 84-year-old Jane Pounds, 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, and 84-year-old...

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 27 DAYS AGO