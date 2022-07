Antlions, also known as doodlebugs may have a cute nickname, but these little insects are anything but adorable. These elusive bugs live in Colorado but are rarely seen. Part of the reason why is because adult antlions only live for about four weeks. During those few short weeks, adult antlions are solely focused on mating. As adults, they also blend in very well with their surroundings.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO