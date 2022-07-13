ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast & Furious star Ludacris teases more spin-offs in the franchise's future

By Amy West
 3 days ago

Fast & Furious may be slamming the brakes on its movie series, but that doesn't mean the franchise itself is necessarily coming to an end. There may be more spin-offs and differently cast continuations down the road, Ludacris has teased.

In a new interview with Fatherly , the musician-turned-actor – who has played Tej Parker since he was introduced in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious – was asked about two-parter Fast X, which is currently filming, and its follow-up, which is set to conclude the Vin Diesel-fronted chapter.

"All great things come to an end. We're shooting Fast 10 now, and that is the final chapter. But that doesn’t mean it's gone forever, right?" he assured fans. "Look at Jurassic Park. That ended. But they reinvigorated it in another way. So I hope the Fast franchise will live on forever. Who knows, it might be our children who continue it, someday."

The Fast & Furious has dabbled in the world of spin-offs before, with Hobbs & Shaw. Sidestepping Dom Toretto and the main movies' arcs, the action flick saw Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, as their characters reluctantly teamed up to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain.

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 will now come out in cinemas on May 19 next year. Joining Ludacris and Diesel are newly confirmed cast members Aquaman's Jason Momoa , Captain Marvel's Brie Larson , and Daniela Melchior , who rose to fame in last year's The Suicide Squad. Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), and Charlize Theron (Cypher) will all be back, too.

While we wait, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.

