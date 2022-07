A 26-year-old Poseyville, Indiana man is behind bars after authorities say he crashed into a Vanderburgh County home while driving under the influence early Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to an area of West Boonville New Harmony Road early Friday around 2:15 a.m. after someone called 911 and said a truck had crashed into a house.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO