Millie and Liam have split!

By Nicola32 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

It's a shame, but it...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

I think it maybe time for the Emmerdale producers to recast long standing characters Debbie and Andy

Well i think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them as dont you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead and please dont say Debbie and Andy are too iconic when their characters are not really that interesting or memorable.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Which actors do you want to join EastEnders in the future?

Which new actors do you really want to join EastEnders in the future? Can also be any type of roles like cameo, short stints, recasts, new characters, extended character to current or previous families/characters and more. Kim Tiddy should come in as a long lost friend of Shirley’s after Mick...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has landed her next lead role in upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. According to Deadline, Gillan will star as Louise, an "aimless millennial" who breaks her hip while drunk and ends up in physical therapy. There, she befriends an elderly Polish lady (played by Margaret Sophie Stein) who doesn't speak a word of English.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer shows Serena's revenge against June

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has its first teaser trailer, and Commander Fred Waterford's death will have consequences. Fans of the dystopian thriller – adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel – will recall season 4's brutal climax, where June (played by Elisabeth Moss) hunted down Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) before putting him to the sword, so to speak.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are now married, three months after announcing their engagement for the second time. The pair began dating in 2002 and announced their first engagement later the same year, but in 2004 they called it off before reuniting last year.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Raising Kanan star Omar Epps lands next lead role in Netflix movie

Power Book III: Raising Kanan's Omar Epps has landed a leading role in Netflix movie The Deliverance. Directed by Lee Daniels, who produced the streaming giant's Concrete Cowboy last year, the film has Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) signed up for supporting parts (via The Hollywood Reporter).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Will we ever meet Dee-Dee?

Remember Iain MacLeod saying he was "desperate" to bring Dee-Dee into the Bailey family fold? Think we'll ever meet her or will she just become a forgotten child?. Article: https://www.femalefirst.co.uk/tv/news/coronation-street-boss-desperate-introduce-dee-dee-bailey-cobbles-1241462.html. Posts: 6,931. Forum Member. ✭. 16/07/22 - 19:13 #2. As long as they cast someone who can act, it would be...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

The Fresh Prince's Alfonso Ribeiro joins Dancing with the Stars as co-host

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is joining Dancing with the Stars as co-host with Tyra Banks. Ribeiro is best known for playing Carlton Banks alongside Will Smith in the legendary sitcom and he is no stranger to the DWTS ballroom. The actor won the Mirrorball Trophy as a celebrity competitor along with pro partner Witney Carson back in season 19.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Mikey North reveals Gary's fears as Kelly gets suspicious

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Mikey North has opened up about Gary Windass's fears as Kelly Neelan gets increasingly suspicious about his nature. In upcoming scenes, Kelly will be the victim of a kidnapping as she's held captive by Kieron and Ross, former loan shark clients of her late father Rick – whom Gary killed, with Kelly currently unaware.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Casting so OFF this year...

When I think about how underwhelming this year's Casa Amor boys were, it really shows how off the casting team were this year. In my opinion, Jay, Charlie & Danica should have been Casa Amor entrants whilst Billy should have been an OG Islander. For me, Dami wouldn't have made the cut at all.
TV SERIES

