Doctor Doom is a David Bowie fan - and yes, it's canon

By George Marston
 3 days ago

You may not think of Doctor Doom, Marvel's villain of villains, to be any kind of music fan - or at the very least, as Spider-Man teases in X-Men: The Hellfire Gala #1 , the kind of guy who only listens to "fascist marching music". But that same one-shot implies that, like many of us, Doom is a sucker for the Man Who Fell to Earth, Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, the Starman himself (not the DC one), David Bowie.

How do we know? Doom admits it himself.

Light spoilers ahead for X-Men: The Hellfire Gala #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tp20_0geACKrP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Among the many attendees of the 2022 Hellfire Gala, the hot topic of conversation is the recently revealed secret of mutant resurrection ( find out how the secret got out to the rest of the world right here ).

Though Emma Frost is quick to clarify to the Gala's many non-mutant guests - including current Sorcerer Supreme Clea , who seeks to resurrect Doctor Strange - that the Resurrection Protocols are only open to mutants, guests still find themselves speculating about which dead famous people may secretly have harbored the X-Gene in their DNA.

Enter Spider-Man, who finds himself startled by Doctor Doom, and jokingly asks if the Latverian Dictator and arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four would be more excited to find that Jimi Hendrix or David Bowie (both legendary dead musicians, of course) were a mutant and available for resurrection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS2fA_0geACKrP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Quickly cracking the joke we mentioned at the start about Doom's dictatorial leanings, Spidey flees when Doom castigates him, flatly stating "Be gone from me."

But after Spidey is out of earshot, Doom wonders aloud, "Could Bowie have been a mutant?", openly implying that Doom is a fan of the dearly departed glam rock star.

And why not? Doom may find quite a bit to like in the music of Bowie, a fellow practitioner of magic and fictitious futurist who often put those influences right into his records.

That's not the only fun and funky moment in X-Men: The Hellfire Gala #1. As with last year's gala, there are some celebrity guests, including popular dance partner Jon Hamm (who Cyclops jokes is one of Jean Grey's 'Hall Pass' celebrities - if you don't get it, we're not explaining it).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQlv4_0geACKrP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But there are also a few more close-to-home cameos, including none other than former Deadpool writer Brian Posehn, who co-wrote Deadpool's title alongside current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, who also wrote The Hellfire Gala one-shot.

And true to form, Posehn manages to get the side-eye from Deadpool himself, also a guest at the Gala.

Then there's current X-Men group editor Jordan D. White, who seems to be there with Gwenpool - though he jokingly demurs at her requests to join the cast of an X-title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2tqq_0geACKrP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally - and this might be a biggie for all you recent Stranger Things season 4 fans - there's Eddie, the Iron Maiden mascot (who may or may not be a hallucination of Brian Posehn).

Up the Irons!

Meet the new X-Men team for 2022 , revealed in X-Men: The Hellfire Gala #1.

epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy's Cillian Murphy Looks Sinister as Doctor Doom in MCU Art

Since Marvel Studios' official announcement in 2020 that they'll be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise, fans were incredibly thrilled about the idea because finally, there's a good chance that the First Family will be handled really well. Of course, a lot of you are well aware that long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, there were already several attempts to turn the property into a box office juggernaut but they just didn't click.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Owen Wilson's Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters Gets First Look Poster

Owen Wilson is currently busy filming the second season of Loki for Marvel and Disney+, but the actor's return as Mobius M. Mobius won't be the only superhero project fans of Wilson have to look forward to. The actor is also set to star in a new original superhero movie titled Secret Headquarters, which will premiere exclusively only Paramount+ in August. The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released tomorrow, but @DiscussingFilm on Twitter just shared a first look at the movie's poster.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Rumors of Him Replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is making his triumphant return as everyone's favorite archeologist Indiana Jones over a decade after the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. According to reports, the fifth sequel is expected to be Ford's final outing as Indy but it looks like Lucasfilm is already thinking about rebooting the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
