ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky to end 2022 fiscal year with second highest surplus revenue ever

By WLKY Digital Team
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of more than $900 million, which is the state's...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 2

Related
953wiki.com

Kentucky's State Real Property Tax Decreased

In more positive news for Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear shared that the state real property tax rate has decreased, dropping from 11.9 cents to 11.5 cents per $100 assessed value. The Kentucky Department of Revenue is required by statute to set the real property tax rate each year by July 1. This is the second annual decrease in the real property tax rate – the only two years the rate has decreased since 2008.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion as legislators prepare to take up a proposal for a second round of refund payments from that surplus, state officials announced Friday. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to consider GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.” Democrats have questioned the effectiveness of the $125 refunds that have been slowly distributed since May and have pushed to suspend Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief from sky-high inflation. Some Republican legislators have raised concerns about spending reserves on refunds when inflation is increasing the cost of state construction projects, but Holcomb’s top budget adviser said the new refund plan costing the state about $1 billion was a “prudent” proposal.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky General Fund to reach surplus for 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. According to a release by the governor’s office, The Office of State Budget Director reported 14.6% growth over last year and noted that General Fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, surpassing the budgeted estimate by $945.4 million. This is the second-highest revenue surplus ever – surpassed only by last year’s record amount – and the budget surplus is expected to be even higher once the books are closed on spending later in July, stated the release.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Budget Surplus#Wlwt
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear signs bills promoting better health care in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed six bills today that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and improve access to dental care, mental health benefits, stroke care and medication.
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Crops Suffering from Lack of Needed Rainfall

Dry weather is having negative effects on planted crops in Kentucky. The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows the lack of rainfall effects in the crop condition report. The latest report indicated 28-percent of the planted soybeans were listed as “poor”, with only 22-percent rated as “good”....
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

EPA approves Kentucky’s first urban watershed plan for Beargrass Creek

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Kentucky’s first urban watershed plan to help clean up Louisville’s own Beargrass Creek. The creek and its three branches accumulate a whole lot of garbage in the 60-square-mile watershed that runs through urban Louisville, past homes, businesses, farmland and through some of the city’s Olmsted parks, including Cherokee and Seneca.
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several western Kentuckians appointed to state boards, commissions

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that four people from western Kentucky had been appointed to serve on a state board or commission. Those appointed are Emily Roark of Paducah, Brandon Edmiston, Jay Mehta of Murray, and David Meinschein of LaCenter. Roark and Meinschein were appointed to the Murray State...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

New Kentucky state laws take effect Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - The Kentucky constitution specifies that new laws should go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the last General Assembly session, which means several laws will go into effect Thursday, including those impacting schools. HB 9 establishes funding for charter schools abs authorizes two pilot...
KENTUCKY STATE
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Kentucky

The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) partners with approved lenders to provide residents with the best mortgage loan options, homebuying resources, assistance with your down payment and closing costs, and access to a federal tax credit. Programs for first-time homebuyers in Kentucky in 2021. The KHC offers a number of programs...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy