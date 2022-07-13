Kentucky to end 2022 fiscal year with second highest surplus revenue ever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion as legislators prepare to take up a proposal for a second round of refund payments from that surplus, state officials announced Friday. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to consider GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.” Democrats have questioned the effectiveness of the $125 refunds that have been slowly distributed since May and have pushed to suspend Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief from sky-high inflation. Some Republican legislators have raised concerns about spending reserves on refunds when inflation is increasing the cost of state construction projects, but Holcomb’s top budget adviser said the new refund plan costing the state about $1 billion was a “prudent” proposal.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO