SLIDESHOW: Lightning Storm lights up Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is heating up, but you can beat the heat by taking a dive into a public pool!. In Spokane, open swim at all six public pools are free for all ages! Just be sure to sign up for the Splash Pass. You also have the option of receiving notifications of special events and closures of the pools by signing up.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after three new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build new...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Starbucks on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane has closed its lobby due to safety concerns. The drive-thru will remain open, but the lobby door will be locked. Managers there decided it wasn't safe for staff, though no incidents were specified leading up to the decision.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 35th annual Rosauers Open continued festivities Thursday out at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Golfers from all over the region took some swings during the Franz Bakery pro-am before the opening round of the invitational on Friday. First tee times start around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Nearly 180 golfers will be at Indian Canyon before the cut on Saturday heading into the final day on Sunday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - After its theft over the Fourth of July weekend, a Spokane man is celebrating the return of his beloved camo kayak. Blade Gannon saved for an entire year to buy the unique kayak in an effort to connect with his late father, who taught him everything he knows about fishing. He'd just purchased it in April, only a couple of months before it was stolen.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you're looking for some weekend summer fun, the City of Spokane Valley announced two free movie nights in Mirabeau Point Park!. Families are encouraged to attend and can enjoy Luca on Saturday, July 23 and Sing 2 on Friday, Aug. 5. Free crafts and activities will be available before the showing begins, so bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and settle in for a fun night!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports a road rage incident on eastbound I-90 escalated to a shooting, leaving one person dead. According to the preliminary report, the incident began just before 10 p.m. between Thor and Hamilton. The victim crashed through a fence near mile marker 285 and died at the scene.
COLFAX, Wash. - At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, deputies recovered a stolen flatbed trailer at the Rest Area on SR-195. The trailer was loaded with approximately $3500 worth of OSB/Plywood at the time. Deputies were tipped off to the location of the trailer when the owner spotted...
Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is asking the public to avoid contact with wildlife especially sick or dead wild birds or their young. An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, is impacting wild birds including, but not limited to, Canada geese, snow geese, and raptors across the country and has been found in wild mammals, including a raccoon in Spokane County.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Rathdrum Police and Northern Lakes Fire are investigating three fires they say were started overnight in portable toilets over the last two days. Northern Lakes Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Larson says they received a call around midnight on Tuesday to the Lakeland High School baseball field, and found the porta-potty there completely destroyed.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library, and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city's point in time homeless count that was released in May. Organizers said the focus of this year's...
Spokane Valley, WA - The City of Spokane Valley is accepting applications from non-profit organizations that provide economic development activities and social services that directly benefit Spokane Valley citizens. The available funds in the 2023 budget is $182,000. However, this dollar amount is subject to change depending on the 2023 budget development and economic conditions.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help finding information about a person who may be involved in multiple auto burglaries in Post Falls. KCSO said they happened in the 12000 block of West Parkview Drive between June 10-11. KCSO said the person was...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports the suspect who shot two teens after a fight broke out at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex has been located. According to the release, SPD Violent Crimes Task Force located the suspect in Arkansas. Working with Arkansas law enforcement, the suspect, 25-year-old Jordan Genzlinger of Spokane, was arrested on July 14.
POST FALLS, Idaho- A jury in Kootenai County returned a verdict Friday afternoon in the case of the man who opened fire at a Post Falls gas station in late 2021. 31-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without consent.
SPOKANE, Wash.- 25-year-old Jordan Genzlinger was arrested Thursday afternoon in Arkansas, charged with shooting two teens at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex during a large fight that broke out in the early morning hours of June 28th. Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were shot. Thankfully, both survived. Genzlinger will...
Comments / 0