Sewage sprays out of pipe after joint failure in Eyemouth

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pipe joint failure has been blamed for a sewage spill in the Scottish Borders. Passers-by saw waste spraying out onto the road in Eyemouth - some of which seeped into the nearby Eye...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Firefighters rescue calf at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve

A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
BBC

South East Water: Plea to use water for essentials only in heatwave

A water firm boss is urging people to use water for "essential" purposes only during the next week, as rising heat levels has seen demand hit unprecedented levels. Speaking outside Bewl Water reservoir in Wadhurst, East Sussex, Douglas Whitfield, director of operations at South East Water said he was concerned.
BBC

Eyemouth bathing water warning lifted after sewage spill

A warning not to go swimming at Eyemouth beach has been lifted after a sewage pipe spill. Waste water sprayed high into the air during the incident under the town's Toll Bridge on Tuesday. The leak was stopped but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) advised against entering nearby water...
BBC

Environment Agency seeks jail for polluting water bosses

Top executives of England's water companies should face jail when serious incidents of pollution occur, the Environment Agency said on Thursday. The call came after the regulator's latest annual assessment showed a decline in performance on pollution for most of England's water and sewage companies. The agency reported 62 "serious...
BBC

Disabled woman fined more than £1,000 for parking in disabled spot

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
BBC

Blackburn earth mound unsightly and dangerous, locals say

Residents near an "unsightly and potentially dangerous" mound of earth have called for it to be removed. Locals have put up with the 50ft (15m) high pile, which was created for use on a future housing estate in Livesey, Blackburn, for almost a year. Conservative councillor Paul Marrow said residents...
BBC

Sandbanks hotels demolition plan refused

Controversial plans to redevelop three hotels on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula in Dorset have been refused. FJB Hotels and developer Fortitudo had sought to demolish Haven Hotel at Poole Harbour's entrance, along with two other hotels. More than 6,000 people objected, mainly about proposals to replace Haven Hotel with 119...
News Break
U.K.
The Independent

Warning over heatwave transport disruption

Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days.Network Rail is preparing to introduce speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling.This will cause delays to passenger journeys and disrupt freight services.People should question their decision to drive in the first placeRod Dennis, RACWhen the air temperature reaches 30C, the temperature on steel rails can be up to 20C higher, according to Network Rail.Rails expand when they get hot, which can cause them to buckle.They are particularly susceptible to buckling when trains travel over them.A Network Rail spokesman said: “With extremely hot temperatures expected this week,...
BBC

Plans for Herefordshire wetland habitat given go-ahead

Plans to create a new wetland habitat for birds and insects have been given the green light. Herefordshire Wildlife Trust bought land at Oak Tree Farm, between Dinmore Hill and the River Lugg, near Bodenham, in 2020. It submitted plans to re-profile the site to create "scrapes" for holding seasonal...
BBC

Historic building demolition to take until new year

The demolition of a 156-year-old building in the heart of a Borders town will take until the new year to complete. It had been hoped the "controlled dismantling" of the category C listed property on Jedburgh's High Street could be finished this summer. However, archaeological discoveries and additional work meant...
BBC

Ipswich tower block residents endure heatwave behind plastic

The temperature is rising with the Met Office extending an extreme heat weather warning for England and Wales until Tuesday. How is it for people living in a tower block of flats shrouded in plastic?. 'No ventilation or sunlight'. Aditya Majeti, 32, and his wife Anita, 27, have been living...
BBC

Isle of Sheppey properties remain without water for third day

Some properties on the Isle of Sheppey are without fresh water supplies for a third day, amid soaring temperatures. Southern Water said supply has returned to "a vast majority of customers". The outage began when a main burst on Tuesday morning, a second pipe then burst hours later, forcing the...
BBC

Broadstairs residents lose water supply as temperatures soar

Hundreds of people in east Kent have been left with no water or low pressure amid soaring temperatures. Southern Water said power issues on Friday evening caused a reservoir which serves the Broadstairs and St Peters areas to fail. It said "less than 2,000 homes" were affected for about two...
BBC

River Clyde train rescue: 'Without my lifejacket, I'd be dead'

A 60-year-old man who swam a mile in freezing temperatures after his boat capsized in the River Clyde says his lifejacket saved his life. Security guard Hugh McGowan and his friend have lived to tell the tale of the dramatic rescue. After an exhausting swim, Mr McGowan flagged down a...
BBC

MoD apologises for fires on Salisbury Plain

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has apologised for a series of fires caused by military training. Three fires are burning on Salisbury Plain after live firing on Monday. Lt Col Vance Worsley said: "I can only apologise" after people in the area had to close windows to keep smoke out.
BBC

New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld

An Edinburgh-based space rockets company has opened a new manufacturing and production facility in Cumbernauld. Skyrora said the site was the largest of its kind in the UK and would create new job opportunities in North Lanarkshire, and the rest of Scotland. The facility has capacity to build 16 Skyrora...
