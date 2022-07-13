Sewage sprays out of pipe after joint failure in Eyemouth

Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days.Network Rail is preparing to introduce speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling.This will cause delays to passenger journeys and disrupt freight services.People should question their decision to drive in the first placeRod Dennis, RACWhen the air temperature reaches 30C, the temperature on steel rails can be up to 20C higher, according to Network Rail.Rails expand when they get hot, which can cause them to buckle.They are particularly susceptible to buckling when trains travel over them.A Network Rail spokesman said: “With extremely hot temperatures expected this week,...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO