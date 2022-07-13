Viamedia Promotes Madeline Kissel to Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced Madeline Kissel has been promoted to vice president of affiliate relations and business development. In her new role, Kissel is responsible for managing the process of identifying, pitching, negotiating and executing sales representation agreements with linear, digital and managed services partners within the cable and digital ad sales industries.

“Madeline impressed us as soon as she started working at Viamedia and has grown into a trusted leader, insightful manager, and proven sales and business executive. Her skill and experience are perfectly suited to lead Viamedia’s expanding network of affiliate partnerships,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “There is no doubt she will bring value and innovation to even more distributors in this expanded role that recognizes her many successes.”

Kissel joined Viamedia in 2012 as a marketing and research intern, where she contributed to the company’s marketing team, focusing on sales support, internal communication, promotions, and event planning. In 2018, she moved into Business Development division and oversaw Viamedia’s partnerships with multichannel video programming distributors, managing over 60 sales partnerships across over 70 cities. Kissel will continue to collaborate with every Viamedia department to analyze new partnerships and provide world-class support to current affiliate partners.

Kissel is based in Viamedia’s Lexington, Kentucky operational headquarters and reports directly to the company’s President and CEO, David Solomon. Kissel was named to Cablefax ’s “Overachievers Under 30” in 2015 and has a BA in Integrated Strategic Communications from the University of Kentucky.

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT TM platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

