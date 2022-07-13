Affinitiv Welcomes Jeff Bogaski as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Jeff Bogaski as the new Chief Revenue Officer for the company. In this position, Bogaski will be responsible for driving revenue growth outside of Affinitiv’s major OEMs and certain business segments.

“These business segments represent a big portion of Affinitiv’s growth plan for the next several years,” said Adam Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Affinitiv. “With Jeff’s extensive automotive background, he will strengthen our executive team and help us accelerate that growth.”

Bogaski joins Affinitiv with over 20 years of SaaS and automotive industry experience, leading sales teams throughout his career. He started as a sales executive at Automatic Data Processing, Inc, now formally known as CDK Global, and One Command. Bogaski was the director of sales at DealerTrack for over 13 years, where he led all fixed operation sales for the newly acquired ASR PRO, a multi-point inspection software. Most recently, Jeff was the vice president of sales, North America for Xtime and DealerTrack DMS where he managed all sales responsibilities that led the business to record sales year-over-year.

“I’m excited to join the Affinitiv team and continue to build on the strong foundation put in place,” said Bogaski. “I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team as we continue to evolve and grow this organization. Now it’s time to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Bogaski will oversee multiple sales teams that include inside sales, training teams, and sales specialists. With his proven track record, Bogaski will create revenue-generating processes and optimize Affinitiv’s product growth strategy to improve business operations and the customer experience.

“Jeff is just what Affinitiv needs as we continue to position the company for the future, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Meier.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by more than 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Affinitiv is fueled by the Atlas Digital Experience Platform, using unprecedented intelligence to enrich the customer experience across the automotive lifecycle. With a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while creating customers for life. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

