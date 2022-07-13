ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisk Drives Responsible AAM Deployment with Data-Driven, Microsimulation Software Platform

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., today released its latest whitepaper, which shares the details of its proprietary, data-driven, microsimulation platform called SCOPE (Simulation, Coordination, Optimization, Planning, and Engagement).

Wisk’s SCOPE platform leverages data, machine learning, and large-scale GPU-based parallelization to enable the efficient, thoughtful, and responsible deployment of AAM. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wisk’s SCOPE platform provides industry-leading insights that enable the efficient, thoughtful, and responsible deployment of advanced air mobility (AAM) within a given geographic area. The platform also allows Wisk to better understand and inform infrastructure and policy development, build stronger partnerships with industry and communities, and propel the AAM industry forward in an informed and socially responsible way.

“At Wisk, we are committed to being responsible members of the local communities that we serve,” said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. “We want our future services to be available, accessible, and useful to everyone, from college students to executives. Wisk’s SCOPE platform provides us with the critical insights needed to make informed, data-driven decisions and ensure that future services have a positive and meaningful impact for local communities.”

Powered by granular travel-demand data, machine learning, and large-scale GPU-based parallelization, the SCOPE platform can create complex simulations and develop models that will help:

  • Support partner engagement (technology, city/local government, and local communities)
  • Provide guidance on the development of AAM infrastructure
  • Inform route and network planning recommendations
  • Accommodate sustainability and equity considerations across diverse sociodemographics and markets
  • More accurately predict potential economic and financial impacts
  • Inform internal strategic business decisions, engineering strategy, and Concept of Operations (ConOps) development

“With AAM poised to revolutionize urban transportation, it is critical for AAM companies and their city partners to leverage advanced modeling and simulation tools, to ensure the responsible and equitable distribution of AAM services,” said Pavan Yedavalli, Head of Product Intelligence and Systems Simulation at Wisk. “Using our SCOPE platform, we can simulate millions of real-world trips and model travel behavior in metropolitan areas across the world, while also measuring the impact of AAM integration into the local transportation network. The data gathered from these simulations are then used to inform and refine our strategy and ensure that we are making decisions that benefit the communities that we serve.”

Wisk’s SCOPE platform is powered by data and inputs from multiple sources, including Otonomo, the platform powering the mobility economy. This data, combined with Wisk’s SCOPE platform proprietary algorithms, help translate qualitative inputs into quantitative insights, which allow Wisk to be more thoughtful and comprehensive in its approach to AAM integration.

Download Wisk’s latest whitepaper, Intelligent Advanced Air Mobility, for more information on the SCOPE platform and how Wisk is transforming the future of mobility through informed, responsible, data-driven strategies.

About Wisk

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1550 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight; join us and learn more here.

CONTACT: Media Contact

Chris Brown -chris.brown@wisk.aero

SOURCE: Wisk Aero

PUB: 07/13/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005317/en

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
