ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Man accused of killing 2, injuring woman arrested in Cobb County apartment shooting

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZlX5_0geAAJ3600
Lena Wolfe and her child

A man accused of killing two people and injuring a third at a Cobb County apartment complex is now in custody.

Cobb County police with the help of Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested Lester Piercefield on Tuesday.

Piercefield allegedly killed 24-year-old Lena Wolfe, a mother of three, at the Premier Apartments in Austell Monday morning.

A second victim Jeremy Davis was also killed. The third victim Yolanda Spiller survived.

WSB′s Michele Newell was in Austell early Tuesday, where she spoke to Wendell Evans, Wolfe’s fiancee.

“They keep asking me, ‘Where Mommy at?’” Evans said. “Now I got to figure out how to tell these kids. I haven’t even told them that their mom is gone.”

Wolfe’s youngest child is just five months old.

“She had a great heart,” Evans said. “I want the community to remember her as being the person that I got engaged to.”

Wolfe didn’t live at the apartment complex where she died, and it’s not clear why she was there. But her neighbors are focused on caring for her children.

Monica Delancey, who is a community leader in Riverside, said Wolfe was someone who had support, friends, and people who loved her.

“This was a lady that cared about her community, cared about her kids,” Delancey said. “It’s so sad that this Black mother was murdered in our community and we have to protect these babies.”

Delaney said Wolfe’s death is indicative of the larger problem of violence against Black women.

“Where can Black women be safe? If you care about Black women, if you care about the future, I need you here praying over our Riverside community,” Delancey said.

Wolfe’s community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil where they also collected diapers, clothes and food for the children.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

2 arrested for deadly King Street shooting

ATLANTA - Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly Downtown Atlanta shooting earlier this month. Daniel Wright and T’lani Robinson were charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The shooting happened around 10:30...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point. It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive. "Officers were informed that there was an altercation with several...
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Paulding County Sheriff#The Premier Apartments
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Victim killed in I-575 crash identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs on Friday identified the victim killed in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period the day before. The Holly Springs Police Department said 57-year-old Tessa Bowers of Canton was taken from the scene to...
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police: Man shoots himself at gun range

COVINGTON — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after he apparently shot himself while at Shots Fired Indoor Gun Range. According to Lt. Daniel Digby with the Covington Police Department, officers were called to the shooting range on Washington Street Thursday at about 9 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crash leaves 1 dead in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person has died after a multiple car crash in Cherokee County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened Friday morning in Holly Springs along Interstate 575 northbound, just north of Sixes Road Bridge. Police identified the victim as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside Paulding County home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies surrounded a Paulding County home on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found inside. Deputies were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. to a home located at 10230 Buchanan Highway. Investigators said when the deputies arrived, they had trouble gaining access to the home, but eventually were let in by a person at the scene who did not live there.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

GBI confirms Clayton County Jail homicide arrest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a Clayton County Jail detainee and charged him with killing his cellmate. According to the GBI, Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, is charged with felony murder in the death of Jaylan Andrise Goodman, 26, of Jonesboro. Wallace was arraigned on one count of murder at 10 a.m. Friday before Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill. He had been granted bond with special conditions in April on one count of entering an automobile.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in murder of 66-year-old Paulding County man

PAUDLING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest a day after deputies found a body inside a Paulding County home. Joseph Mykytyn III, 43, was arrested in connection to the death of 66-year-old James Entrekin. Deputies were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home located at 10230 Buchanan...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy