Man accused of killing 2, injuring woman arrested in Cobb County apartment shooting

Lena Wolfe and her child

A man accused of killing two people and injuring a third at a Cobb County apartment complex is now in custody.

Cobb County police with the help of Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested Lester Piercefield on Tuesday.

Piercefield allegedly killed 24-year-old Lena Wolfe, a mother of three, at the Premier Apartments in Austell Monday morning.

A second victim Jeremy Davis was also killed. The third victim Yolanda Spiller survived.

WSB′s Michele Newell was in Austell early Tuesday, where she spoke to Wendell Evans, Wolfe’s fiancee.

“They keep asking me, ‘Where Mommy at?’” Evans said. “Now I got to figure out how to tell these kids. I haven’t even told them that their mom is gone.”

Wolfe’s youngest child is just five months old.

“She had a great heart,” Evans said. “I want the community to remember her as being the person that I got engaged to.”

Wolfe didn’t live at the apartment complex where she died, and it’s not clear why she was there. But her neighbors are focused on caring for her children.

Monica Delancey, who is a community leader in Riverside, said Wolfe was someone who had support, friends, and people who loved her.

“This was a lady that cared about her community, cared about her kids,” Delancey said. “It’s so sad that this Black mother was murdered in our community and we have to protect these babies.”

Delaney said Wolfe’s death is indicative of the larger problem of violence against Black women.

“Where can Black women be safe? If you care about Black women, if you care about the future, I need you here praying over our Riverside community,” Delancey said.

Wolfe’s community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil where they also collected diapers, clothes and food for the children.

