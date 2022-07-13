JUSTIN FIELDS WORKING ON HIS TRACK SPEED!

The Chicago Bears are looking to turn things around in 2022 and make a run at the playoffs with a new head coach at the helm in Matt Eberflus. But, their ultimate success will certainly come down to how quarterback Justin Fields plays. After a sub-par rookie campaign, the hope is that Eberflus can help the ex-Ohio State standout thrive in his offensive system.
Justin Fields' first season with the Chicago Bears was a rough one to say the least. But one of the receivers who really broke out during Fields' first year had a lot of good things to say about their growing chemistry. Speaking to The Athletic, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said...
The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest and most storied franchises. Unfortunately, they play in what is arguably among the league’s worst stadiums and veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who now calls San Francisco home, would support their move away from it. While appearing on ESPN 1000’s...
On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA veteran Austin Rivers is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year contract. Woj: "Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons."
There are a few NBA rivalries more intense than the one involving the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. During the late 80s and early 90s, these two teams engaged in big battles to become the rulers of the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. The Pistons dominated the matchups for the most part, but once the Bulls figured out the way to beat them, there was no stop for them.
