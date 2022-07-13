Police reunite parent with toddler found wandering in Roswell apartment complex

UPDATE: Roswell police say they have the toddler’s parent and are in the process of reuniting the child and parent.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 13, 2022

Roswell police need the public’s help to find the family of a child found wandering alone Wednesday morning.

Police say the young boy was found around 1:30 a.m. walking in the area of the leasing office at Park 83 apartments.

Officers have canvassed the apartment complex but so far haven’t been able to find the child’s family.

Police posted a photo of the boy, who may be 2 or 3 years old. He is wearing a camouflaged shirt and diaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group