ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Police reunite parent with toddler found wandering in Roswell apartment complex

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Yc3a_0geA98Q600
Police reunite parent with toddler found wandering in Roswell apartment complex

UPDATE: Roswell police say they have the toddler’s parent and are in the process of reuniting the child and parent.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 13, 2022

Roswell police need the public’s help to find the family of a child found wandering alone Wednesday morning.

Police say the young boy was found around 1:30 a.m. walking in the area of the leasing office at Park 83 apartments.

Officers have canvassed the apartment complex but so far haven’t been able to find the child’s family.

Police posted a photo of the boy, who may be 2 or 3 years old. He is wearing a camouflaged shirt and diaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point. It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive. "Officers were informed that there was an altercation with several...
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Toddler#Apartment Complex#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Bullets whizzed feet away from the gas pump after someone shot at a car that was sitting by the pump in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 found bullet holes and shattered windows. The incident happened just...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Victim killed in I-575 crash identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs on Friday identified the victim killed in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period the day before. The Holly Springs Police Department said 57-year-old Tessa Bowers of Canton was taken from the scene to...
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Dangerous' carjacking suspects caught in College Park raid

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two men wanted for carjacking are behind bars after police arrest four men in College Park during an early Tuesday morning raid. The SWAT team set off a flash-bang grenade at an apartment complex on Lakemont Drive in College Park. Police from College Park, South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn and Fulton County Schools moved in and arrested Donsheldon Lowe and Jamal Penson. The men were wanted for a May 9th carjacking in Clayton County.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 2 men shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County Road that left two men hospitalized Thursday morning. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department says officers were called to the 5900 block of Covington Highway after reports of a person shot. At the scene, police found...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy