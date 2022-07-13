ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

R&A chief Slumbers blasts LIV Golf as 'driven by money'

By DOUG FERGUSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Deuqi_0geA8psx00
British Open Saudi League Chief Executive of the R&A Martin Slumbers speaks during an interview on a practice day ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Slumbers heavily criticized the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series by saying it was not in the best interests of golf and was purely driven by money. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) (Jane Barlow)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers tore into the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series on Wednesday as a money grab that threatens the game's merit-based culture that has been cultivated over centuries.

He threatened to change the British Open criteria that would make it more difficult for some players to gain entry to golf's oldest championship.

“Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that’s offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all,” Slumbers said at his annual news conference ahead of the Open.

“But there is no such thing as a free lunch.”

He said two LIV Golf events held outside London and Portland, Oregon, were not in the best long-term interests of golf and were "entirely driven by money.”

Those 54-hole events with no cut offered $25 million in prize money to 48 players. Many of them were given signing fees, reportedly $150 million or more, for the bigger names.

“We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and spirit of open competition that makes golf so special,” Slumbers said.

He spoke two days after The Wall Street Journal reported that the dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour had the attention of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.

“That is a testament to their stupidity, quite honestly,” Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, said of the PGA Tour in an interview with the Palm Beach Post in Florida.

“They brought it on themselves. We haven’t done anything other than putting together a business model and giving independent contractors a right to earn a living doing something else, as well as still being a member of the PGA Tour,” Norman said.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended players for competing without a release; some of them, such as Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, decided to resign their memberships.

The European tour fined its players who joined 100,000 pounds and banned them from certain tournaments. Four players appealed to a judge and were given a temporary stay from being suspended, allowing them to compete in the Scottish Open.

USGA CEO Mike Whan said last month he could foresee a day when players who joined LIV Golf would have a harder time getting into the U.S. Open. That was as far as he went because it was in the early stages of LIV's series and he found no need to rush to a decision.

Slumbers said the R&A had no intention of banning any players. That presumably would include Open champions whose exemptions end at age 60.

“But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open,” Slumbers said. “And whilst we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deems appropriate. Players have to earn their place in The Open, and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal.”

The U.S. Open and British Open did not keep out any players suspended by their tours because of the "open" nature of their championships. Even if LIV Golf players are excluded from exemptions, they would be able to attempt 36-hole qualifying.

Augusta National has yet to say how criteria for the Masters might change. The club is closed for the summer and does not open until October to its members. Masters champions typically have a lifetime exemption, and five of them dating to 2010 — Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Garcia, Patrick Reed and Johnson — are now part of the Saudi-backed series.

All the majors rely on world ranking to determine who is exempt. Slumbers, Whan, Monahan and European tour chief Keith Pelley are among the eight-member Official World Golf Ranking board. It met Tuesday and acknowledged receiving an application from LIV Golf to be part of the ranking system. That process typically takes one to two years for approval.

By then, most of the LIV players will be out of the top 50 in the world.

The start of LIV Golf and the players it keeps signing — none from the top 15, though Norman promised more names to come — has been divisive in golf.

Tiger Woods spoke out strongly against the players who have joined, saying Tuesday that they had "turned their backs" on the PGA Tour.

The R&A said it had asked Norman, a two-time Open champion, not to come to St. Andrews for the 150th celebration — the four-hole exhibition on Monday, the champions' dinner held only at St. Andrews — because it might be a distraction.

Jack Nicklaus didn't want to choose sides.

“Greg Norman is an icon in the game of golf. He’s a great player. We’ve been friends for a long time, and regardless of what happens, he’s going to remain a friend,” Nicklaus said. “Unfortunately, he and I just don’t see eye to eye in what’s going on."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Stunned By Ernie Els' Performance On Thursday

The 150th playing of the Open Championship teed off earlier Thursday morning with the best players in the world taking to one of the most iconic courses in the world: St. Andrews. Among those on the course today was Ernie Els, a two-time Open Champion. Those wins came in 2002...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Many golfers at The Open Championship had the same complaint

The first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews was played on Thursday, but it did not go of without a hitch. In fact, golfers were complaining about several hitches. Numerous golfers complained about how long it took to play their round. Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier said players were speechless coming off the course over the length of their rounds.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Joined Embarrassing List On Friday

Tiger Woods isn't the only golf legend who had a rough day at St Andrews this week. Phil Mickelson not only missed the cut at The Open, but made some embarrassing history in the process. Last year Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at the ripe age of...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter gets booed before hitting shocker on opening tee

One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.
GOLF
Golf.com

St. Andrews Old Course rates, greens fees for the iconic links

So you want to play the Old Course at St. Andrews? Who doesn’t, right? Luckily for you and everyone else in the world, it’s open to the public, so you can snag a tee time just as easily as Tiger Woods (well, maybe not that easily). Tee times...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
GolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best golf ball of 2022 (best non-tour ball)

What is the best golf ball in 2022? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their views on the best golf ball of 2022. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of...
GOLF
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy