HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see one more day of seasonable temperatures and low humidity, so make sure to enjoy it, because it won't last for long. Tomorrow looks a bit more dicey, as scattered storms fire off, so perhaps bring your outdoor plans indoors. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors. Sunday features less in the way of storms, and more sunshine, but note that heat and humidity levels will also start to rise through the weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO