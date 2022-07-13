THIS JAY CUTLER MIC'D UP PRE-SNAP CALL IS ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS

The professional football world has been filled with drama this week after the ex-girlfriend of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson claimed he was “sleeping with his mom’s best friend”. Now, it seems Wilson has subtly addressed the rumours in a cheeky social media post.The speculation began after news broke that Abbey Gile, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, is currently dating Wilson’s former Brigham Young University teammate Dax Milne, 23. On 9 July, the Washington Commanders wide receiver posted two beachside photos with an unidentified woman to Instagram with the caption, “Word on the street”.According to the New York Post, sports site...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO