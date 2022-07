POCOMOKE, Md. – The Pocomoke City Police Department will be hosting a backpack giveaway for students gearing up to go back to school. If you are a resident of the area, you should call the Pocomoke City Police Department to register. The deadline to register is July 25th, and the department wants to make sure you register early as they don’t expect there to be extras.

POCOMOKE CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO