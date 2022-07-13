ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

J.D. Martinez named All-Star injury replacement

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will now have three representatives at next week's MLB All-Star Game. J.D. Martinez is an All-Star for the fifth time in his career after being named an injury replacement for Houston's Yordon Alvarez on Tuesday.

This marks the fourth time that Martinez has made an All-Star roster during his five seasons with the Red Sox.

Martinez is having a bit of a down year power-wise with just nine homers in 76 games, but he also has 29 doubles and a solid .313/.380/.500 slash line. Along with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, Martinez is part of one of the best 2-3-4 triumvirates in baseball.

And now all three of them will be heading to Los Angeles for next week's Midsummer Classic. Devers will start at third base for the American League, while Bogaerts and Martinez will be reserves.

Patrice Bergeron reached out to the newest member of Bruins

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron's future remains unknown. He isn't currently a member of the Bruins, still mulling if he wants to return for a 19th NHL season.But he's still acting like the Bruins' captain. After Boston traded for center Pavel Zacha on Wednesday, Bergeron made sure to call up one of the newest Bruin and welcome him to the team."It was great," Zacha told reporters on Thursday. "Told me that he's going to meet me at camp and he's excited to talk to me. That's something from a captain and leader -- to hear that coming in is great. I'm...
BOSTON, MA
