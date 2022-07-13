J.D. Martinez named All-Star injury replacement

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will now have three representatives at next week's MLB All-Star Game. J.D. Martinez is an All-Star for the fifth time in his career after being named an injury replacement for Houston's Yordon Alvarez on Tuesday.

This marks the fourth time that Martinez has made an All-Star roster during his five seasons with the Red Sox.

Martinez is having a bit of a down year power-wise with just nine homers in 76 games, but he also has 29 doubles and a solid .313/.380/.500 slash line. Along with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, Martinez is part of one of the best 2-3-4 triumvirates in baseball.

And now all three of them will be heading to Los Angeles for next week's Midsummer Classic. Devers will start at third base for the American League, while Bogaerts and Martinez will be reserves.