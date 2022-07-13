One killed in crash between SUV and train in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing at least five vehicles over the past week. Robert Lee Johnson, 19, was charged with five counts of first-degree theft. The first reported theft occurred on July 6 at a gas station with four more happening at other locations in the following days. According to TPD, all five thefts were very similar as they occurred at gas stations and the vehicles had been left running when the owners went inside the storefronts.

