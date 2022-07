A once harmless activity made popular on the TikTok video platform has taken on a more serious tone. The “Orbeez Challenge” involves people filming themselves shooting gel beads out of toy guns. In recent weeks however there have been reports from the Bloomsburg and Berwick areas of people being hit by the pellets fired from air rifles. Police say while the air rifles and pistols are meant to bear a colorful tip to show they are not real firearms, the guns are in some cases indistinguishable from the real thing, and police are seeking information leading to an arrest in the cases.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO