Schuylkill Haven, PA

Home Destroyed By Fire Overnight in Schuylkill Haven, American Red Cross Assisting Family

By Skook News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Schuylkill Haven home was destroyed by fire overnight. Just before 1:00am, Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to 63 Grant Street for a possible structure...

WBRE

Missing man with special needs located safely

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing man out of Luzerne County has been safely located. According to Harveys Lake Fire Department, a 37-year-old man named Ricky with Down Syndrome was missing from his home in the area of Peacock Lane Saturday morning. Crews began searching for Ricky just before 9:30 a.m. and ended […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
46 People Exposed After Ammonia Valve Breaks at National Beef

HUMMELS WHARF – 46 people were exposed after a serious hazmat incident inside the National Beef plant in Hummels Wharf Friday evening. Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Chris Eppley says all but one of the 46 people exposed were evaluated on site and sent home. The other person was taken to the hospital with a minor medical issue.
HUMMELS WHARF, PA
WBRE

Fire displaces five, sends two responders to hospital

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are investigating a fire that damaged two homes in Schuykill Haven overnight. Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were sent to the area of 50 Grant Street in Schuylkill Haven for a reported fire. According to Deputy Chief Trent Zulick of Schuylkill...
UPDATE: Two Injured After House Fire on Route 225

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire along Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County Thursday morning. According to emergency communications, the fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday at 6315 State Route 225, prompting responses from multiple counties.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
Mount Carmel Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were sent to the hospital after a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck crashed in the Mt. Carmel area Friday morning. Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 54 and 61 in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. One of the vehicles ended up in a nearby parking lot.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Shenandoah Police Investigating Shots Fired

The Shenandoah Police Department is investigating an incident where a shot was fired outside a bar earlier this week. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:50am on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 outside Mulligans Bar located at 316 South Main Street. During the incident, a male was involved in an...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Police: Man abandons motorcycle, takes off into woods

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Kunkletown man after, officials say, he failed to pull over for troopers. On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle for Title 75 violations. According to a police report, 27-year-old Robert Cordery failed to pull over for troopers and […]
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Deadly crash in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash that closed a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 southbound between Pine Grove and Lebanon. The highway reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Vehicle crashes into Monroe County post office

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle has crashed into the post office in Delaware Water Gap. The crash occurred Thursday morning when officials say a woman driving on Shepard Avenue began to experience medical problems and crashed her car into the post office. While the woman wasn’t injured from the crash, she […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Berks coroner issues ID of woman whose body found wrapped in sheet

A 26-year-old Reading woman was the person whose body was found last weekend in a southeast Reading row house apartment, the Berks County coroner’s office said Friday. An autopsy performed Monday on the remains of Haley Biondo revealed no sign of foul play, but a determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Woman pronounced dead several days after car crash

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, a woman was pronounced dead on July 13 due to injuries she received in a car crash several days prior. Investigators said Yevgnya Ronin’s vehicle collided with another vehicle on July 9 on State Route 209 in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist Injured After Crash with Deer on Route 44

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Watsontown man was injuried after striking a deer with his motorcycle over the weekend. Milton state police say injured was 36-year-old Gilbert Balliet. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger but a medical treatment update is not available. Milton troopers say Balliet was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Accident in Shamokin Dam Cleared

SHAMOKIN DAM – A two-vehicle accident has been cleared in Shamokin Dam, which had caused delays. According to emergency communications, the accident occurred along Routes 11-15 southbound at Baldwin Boulevard just after noon Wednesday. Communications say one injury was reported and there were fluids down from one of the...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA

