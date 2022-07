Summer League basketball is pure fun. It’s entertaining. It’s also chaotic, guard driven, sloppy, stylistically often resembles more of a pick-up game at the Y than an organized contest, and it’s not a great predictor of NBA success. Like Vegas itself, Summer League is entertainment lacking substance. The games are filled with open big men ignored by guards looking to pad their stats, and Vegas is home to the million-dollar move followed by the 5¢ finish. Some players struggle in Summer League because their games just don’t fit the style, while others thrive in the chaos but can’t translate that to an NBA court.

