Perks and Rec: July 13

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
We've found the 10 best Prime Day deals that you can score this year. Reviewed / Theragun / Apple / iRobot / Ninja

Morning, folks. It's Prime Day: Part 2, and we're kicking it off with a big ol' cup of coffee and, you guessed it, more deals. As people who spend quite literally all year testing products, we're excited to bring our best recommendations to your inbox today and every day. Here are some of the most popular things in our carts right now.

Along with a super-clean sound, the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are easy to control and fit like a dream. Talk about the complete package.

Keep your smile sparkling with the Oral-B 5000 Electric Toothbrush . Your pearly whites will thank you.

Looking for luxury on a budget? The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum does the cleaning for you, and at a whopping $120 off, it's a deal you can't miss.

Blend the best smoothies, frozen cocktails, and kitchen concoctions with the Vitamix 5200 Blender , one of our favorite professional-grade blenders on the market.

We'll be constantly updating our best finds here , so be sure to check back in with us. As always, happy shopping.

— Sara Beth Bolin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: July 13

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

