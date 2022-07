Southern Oregon — Many people across Oregon are seeing their rent increase as inflation continues and paying rent becomes even more of a concern. “This is really such a concern and with the inflation, with the rental increases, we’re looking at 7% plus that they [tenants] are going to have to come up with,” regional organizer for Community Alliance of Tenants (CAT), Jennifer de la Mancha, said.

