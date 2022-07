Anchorage has been especially dry lately. The city just had its third driest June on record, followed by a spring and early summer that saw hardly any rain. “If you actually look at the last two, three and four months — those are all the driest on record,” said Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage. “So if you look at, say, mid-March through now almost mid-July … we’ve had less than three quarters of an inch of precipitation.”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO