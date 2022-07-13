ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Angry Uvalde parents, parade shooting survivors rally to demand assault weapons ban

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkBsU_0ge9yNJE00

Survivors of the Fourth of July parade mass shooting and the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting converged in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for a rally and march to the Capitol to demand a ban on assault weapons.

Kimberly Rubio, the mother of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, who was among the 21 people gunned down in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, was overcome with emotion as she addressed the crowd.

MORE: Remembering the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

"I try to view Room 111 through her eyes. I picture which side of the room she and her classmates huddled against," she said. "I envision the scene facing the justice of the peace ... as he walked into my youngest daughter's classroom tasked with pronouncing dead multiple 9-, 10- and 11-year-olds."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkDpd_0ge9yNJE00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: Kimberly and Felix Rubio console one another after speaking about their daughter Lexi Rubio during the March Fourth rally against assault weapons on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2022.

"Now I want you to picture my face, my husband's face, as we read our daughter's death certificate ... as we read her cause of death -- gunshot wound to the head," Rubio said.

Rubio said she's "angry as hell" and is "demanding change."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09x8Wk_0ge9yNJE00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: The students and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting are memorialized on a banner at the March Fourth rally against assault weapons on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2022.
MORE: Uvalde mayor, council member blast media for publishing surveillance video

"I was with my daughter at 10:54 that morning and there are a lot of 'what ifs.' What if I had taken her home after the award ceremony? What if the doors had just locked properly?" she said.

But Rubio said the question she wants to be on the forefront of lawmakers' minds is: "What if the gunman never had access to an assault weapon? I want that question to be the first thing to cross their mind in the morning and the last thought they have before they go to bed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYeR6_0ge9yNJE00
Josh Morgan/USA Today - PHOTO: Lindsey Harper of Bethesda, with her daughters Vivienne and Reese, participate in a moment of silence during a rally at the U.S. Capitol, July 13, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7Y4l_0ge9yNJE00
Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via Shutterstock - PHOTO: People attend a rally and march against gun violence at the US Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2022. Demonstrators demanded a ban on assault weapons and the implementation of universal background checks for gun purchases.

Angel Garza, whose 10-year-old stepdaughter, Amerie Jo Garza, was killed in Uvalde, wept as he took the mic.

"I promise you, I promise you -- you do not want this to happen to you," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSOot_0ge9yNJE00
Josh Morgan/USA Today - PHOTO: Abby Brosio, left, and Allie Burby, of Chicago, fight back tears during a rally at the U.S. Capitol, July 13, 2022 to call for stronger gun control measures including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

Oscar Orona told the crowd about his son, Noah Orona, who was shot in the back in his Uvalde classroom and managed to survive the massacre. As Noah bled, tried to play dead and waited over one hour to be rescued, he witnessed a classmate take her last breaths, "gurgling blood through her mouth and her nose," his father said.

MORE: Highland Park mass shooting suspect confessed, contemplated 2nd attack in Wisconsin

"My son is with us, but he is not the same," Orona said, urging people to not forget about the survivors. "They face an uphill battle every day."

"I'm jealous of the Highland Park community because their lawmakers are here speaking out for banishing assault rifles. I wish I could tell you that we had in Texas the same experience, but we do not," he said. "I will not rest ... until we ban assault rifles in Texas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEYHn_0ge9yNJE00
Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Uvalde and Highland Park mass shootings survivors, families and supporters rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, calling for stricter gun controls, July 13, 2022.

A Highland Park, Illinois, woman who was at last week's Fourth of July parade mass shooting with her husband and three children told the crowd about the questions her 6-year-old daughter has been asking her over the last week: "Mommy, can bullets get through my door? Can they go through my window at night when I'm sleeping? ... Where does a bullet have to hit me to kill me? When will my nightmares stop? ... Was your hand over my heart when we were hiding because you would stop the bullet from killing me?"

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured when a gunman opened fire on parade-goers with a high-powered rifle.

She said her daughter's question that keeps her up at night the most is: "Mommy, this won't happen again to me, right?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XQDV_0ge9yNJE00
Josh Morgan/USA Today - PHOTO: A group from Highland Park, Ill. hold signs at a rally at the U.S. Capitol, July 13, 2022 to call for stronger gun control measures including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who met with Highland Park survivors on Tuesday, thanked the rally-goers, telling them, "You now are the warriors for justice for a ban on assault weapons."

"The answer is to not ever give up until we ban these weapons of war," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKju2_0ge9yNJE00
Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via Shutterstock - PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky speaks at a rally held by March Fourth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 13, 2022, calling for universal background checks for guns and an assault weapons ban in the wake of continued mass shootings.

Rally participant Natalie Lorentz was at last week's Fourth of July parade with her mother, husband and three young children when the gunfire broke out.

MORE: What we know about the victims of the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting

"I have moments where I feel panic, anxiety, like I'm back there. Moments of just overwhelming sadness," Lorentz told ABC News' "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "Then moments of just numbness where I'm compartmentalizing and trying to put one foot in front of the other."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who also addressed the rally, told "GMA" Wednesday that when she saw video of the gunfire, the sounds brought her back to her time serving in the Iraq War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHhVa_0ge9yNJE00
Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhotovia Shutterstock - PHOTO: Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks at a rally held by March Fourth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2022, calling for universal background checks for guns and an assault weapons ban in the wake of continued mass shootings.

"It's a very distinctive sound, and the last time I heard it on the Fourth of July was in Iraq. And I never thought I'd hear it on U.S. soil ... especially in small-town America," Duckworth said.

Duckworth commended the bipartisan gun safety package President Joe Biden signed into law last month, which broke a nearly 30-year stalemate on Capitol Hill. But she said more must be done, including banning assault weapons, banning high-capacity magazines and enacting universal background checks.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., an advocate for gun reform since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, said at the rally, "We have made more progress in the last 30 days than we made in the last 30 years. And the bill that we passed will save lives."

MORE: 2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

"After 30 years of nothing, we have finally become stronger than the gun lobby. Now, nothing can stop us," he said, telling the crowd they should keep pushing and demand an assault weapons ban.

"It can't come fast enough. We do not have the luxury of time," Murphy said.

Over 500 people were expected to attend Wednesday's rally, Lorentz said. The group is also set to attend meetings Wednesday at the White House and with U.S. representatives, she said.

"We don't plan to go away or to stop talking about it until we make some real change," Lorentz said.

Comments / 345

Any#ofreasons
4d ago

Illinois already has one of the most stringent gun laws in the country. Chicago leads the way in gun violence. These are facts, disarming the law abiding cannot happen.

Reply(16)
58
James Trumper
4d ago

Stop this assault against Guns! Don't these people know that without private gun ownership, that they're essentially at the mercy of the Criminals. And we have plenty of those.

Reply(38)
64
pogo
3d ago

Sad ..get your city back to normal . It was the deranged Man that caused this tragedy . He could’ve USED his car , fertilizer , pipe bomb .. This Young Dysfunctional man was The killer ..

Reply(10)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Uvalde cop criticized for checking phone was slain teacher Eva Mireles' husband

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — A Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School is the husband of a teacher who was killed in the classroom and had contacted him after after being shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the officer was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May 24 attack.Roughly 80 minutes of surveillance video published this week by the Austin...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Assault Weapons#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Capitol Hill
AOL Corp

Grandmother of Uvalde school shooting suspect released from hospital

The grandmother of the teenager accused of the deadly rampage at Robb Elementary School last month was finally released from the hospital Tuesday. Salvador Ramos shot Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, in the face on May 24, shortly before he drove over to the Uvalde elementary school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, according to officials.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

ABC News

747K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy