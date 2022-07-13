Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider had another solid outing for Lakers in NBA summer league

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO