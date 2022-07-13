ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider had another solid outing for Lakers in NBA summer league

By Mike Waters
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider didn’t score as much as he has been during his run with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA summer league, but the former Syracuse forward still shot the 3-ball well on Tuesday night. Swider, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored eight points in...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Tv#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#All Summer League#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Bradley Beal's Massive Extension With Wizards: "Every Time I See One Of Those Contracts, I Want To Snatch Up My Mom And Say, ‘Why Couldn’t You Just Wait A Couple More Years To Have Me?’”

After much speculation, Wizards star Bradley Beal secure his future this summer by inking a huge $251 million contract to stay with the Wizards. It will keep Beal in town for the remainder of his prime, but it will also shovel out almost $300 million for a guy who didn't even make the All-Star team this year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Adam Silver Threatens To Take Action Against Load Management: "I'm Not Looking To Shorten The Season, But It's A Conversation We Should All Have..."

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking ahead to the future of basketball's biggest and most prestigious league. Amid ongoing conversations about rule changes and a potential mid-season tournament, Silver is also considering taking action against one of the NBA's most controversial practices: load management.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets make major management decision amid offseason turmoil

The Brooklyn Nets are facing some gale-force headwinds right now, but they have now given themselves at least some form of certainty moving forward. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports Friday that the Nets have agreed to a contract extension with GM Sean Marks. Winfield notes that Marks’ extension agreement came after former MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn. Marks’ front office staffers have also reportedly secured new deals.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE: New York Knicks Announce Deal Involving Former 6th Overall Pick

On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced the trade that they made with the Detroit Pistons. Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel, two future second round picks and cash considerations."
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Point Guard Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers are being linked to a veteran point guard. And no, it's not Kyrie Irving. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are showing interest in Patrick Beverley. The Miami Heat have also been mentioned as a potential trade suitor. Beverley was a part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers not willing to part with Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are not interested in trading guard Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for guard Patrick Beverley. “While they continue to register the league’s only tangible trade interest in Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, it’s likewise true that the Lakers have prioritized adding speed, youth and athleticism to the roster,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. “As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz acquired Beverley and Malik Beasley in the Rudy Gobert trade and have made Beasley available as well.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy